This Skyrim mod is pretty much a DLC that adds 60+ hours of content

A developer team is currently working on a mod for Skyrim that is so large it could easily be considered a new DLC as it offers 60+ hours of content.

If you ask some people, Skyrim is one of the best games of all time, and a testament to that claim is the dedicated community behind it that has been providing mods and adding extra content to enjoy for many years after its release.

If you are still enjoying the world of Skyrim, a new mod called Lordbound is something you should keep your eye on. Lordbound is a new DLC-size mod for Skyrim that will largely change the game, adding a brand-new region with more than 40 quests, 50 new dungeons, and more than 60 hours of additional content.

The Lordbound Dev Team is working hard to bring their DLC-sized mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to life. This fan-made expansion promises to have the biggest main quest ever played in Skyrim, with choices that matter and consequences that change the state of the valley around you. The mod will also include fully fleshed and voiced NPCs, as well as a totally original soundtrack. This is truly an ambitious project.

Lordbound has released two small trailers, the first of which depicts some of the mod's environments, and the second shows off a small portion of its new dungeons. Lordbound has been in development for over six years, with its last update coming in April of 2023, close to a year ago, clearly showing how much focus is being put into this massive expansion. However, some fans worry if it will ever be released at all.

According to The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages wiki, Lordbound is expected to be released in late 2024, although without any recent information to go off of, it is currently unknown when the mod will be available to play. While you wait, though, there are plenty of other Skyrim mods already available to give you enough content to entertain until Lordbound arrives.

In 2020, I reported on the Lordbound mod, and at that time, the developers were aiming to add 30 hours of content. Additionally, the team stated there would be the inclusion of non-linear quests, new weapons, armor, and characters. Since 2020, there have been more and more additions made to this mod, easily making it the most ambitious mod that has ever been created for Skyrim.

As previously stated, there is no set release date for Lordbound. So, we will just have to keep our eyes and ears out for any news related to its release.