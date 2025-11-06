ASUS launches Pro WS Platinum PSUs: up to 3000W, supports 4 x RTX 5090s or RTX PRO 6000 GPUs

ASUS launches its new Pro WS Platinum PSUs with up to 3000W capacity, supporting not one, not two, but up to 4 x RTX 5090s or RTX PRO 6000 GPUs.

ASUS has just officially launched its new PRO WS Platinum PSU Series power supplies, with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compatibility, with models offering up to 3000W of power.

The new ASUS PRO WS Platinum PSU Series are premium-tier power supplies, offering "peak performance" for demanding workloads, where a ton of CPU power is being drawn, while the motherboard is handling 1-4 high-end GPUs, with a bunch of storage, fans, and everything else inside of a high-end workstation PC.

There are 1600W, 2200W, and 3000W variants of the PRO WS Platinum PSU Series, all offering ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 support, ensuring that no matter what graphics card or components you're installing, it's ready.

This includes NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX PRO 6000 cards, with 4 x native 12V-2x6 power connectors, the 3000W model is ready for quad-GPU workstation setups. The 2200W model is capable of supporting 4 x RTX 5080 cards, making for varying levels of silicon insanity inside of a workstation PC powered by the PRO WS Platinum PSU Series.

ASUS PRO WS Platinum PSU Series features (3300W, 2200W, 1600W):

Designed for a streamlined build process: ASUS Pro WS Platinum series PSUs offer an easy installation experience and efficient, long-lasting performance. Thanks to ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compatibility, these PSUs are ready for the latest hardware. The pliable etched cables deserve some special attention. Distinctly colored CPU and PCIe power connectors and high flexibility enable effortless component installation and cable routing.

Premium power, exceptional efficiency: With ASUS Pro WS Platinum series PSUs, users do not have to choose between high-end wattage or efficiency. Despite being built to deliver an astounding flow of power to high-performance workstation components, these PSUs are remarkably efficient, as their 80 PLUS Platinum certification confirms. Exceptional efficiency is achieved in part due to Japanese server-grade capacitors.

Built to go the distance: The design of ASUS Pro WS Platinum series PSUs places a focus on safety and durability. Each unit features PCIe connectors that offer a variety of benefits and enhanced resistance to the wear-and-tear of insertion and removal. Gold-plated copper pins lower connector temperatures by up to 10°C, versus standard 12V-2x6 connectors. Increased contact between the internal socket pins and connectors also reduces resistance, improving power-delivery efficiency.

To help ensure a long lifespan, the flexible etched cables are constructed of premium materials designed to keep operation at up to 50°C lower than the safety limit. Extruded aluminium heatsinks also cover critical components to keep temperatures and noise low, and dual-ball fan bearings are designed to last up to twice as long as traditional sleeve-bearing designs. Each model also features a protective PCB coating that guards the circuit board against moisture, dust and debris.