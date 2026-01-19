MOAIPLAY's ORA PRO G1 power supplies include a world-first ultra-large silent cooling fan

TL;DR: MOAIPLAY's ORA PRO G1 Series power supplies deliver high performance and value with a groundbreaking 148mm near-silent cooling fan, Cybenetics A++ acoustic ratings, premium Japanese capacitors, ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 support, and a 10-year warranty, available in 750W to 1000W models starting at $109.99.

MOAIPLAY is a brand focused on two things that are always high on the list for PC gamers and enthusiasts: price and performance. The company's new ORA PRO G1 Series power supplies certainly tick these boxes, but they also feature a world-first as part of the design - a large 148mm near-silent cooling fan on an ATX form factor PSU.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to MOAIPLAY, this represents the "absolute limit" and "largest possible fan" that you can fit on a PSU with a 150mm width, and we're inclined to agree. The benefits of a larger fan include increased airflow at lower RPMs, resulting in quieter, more efficient cooling of components. And with that, the new ORA PRO G1 Series power supplies ship with Cybenetics A++ (for the 750W and 850W models) and A+ (for the 1000W model) certifications for acoustic performance.

Of course, there's more to ORA PRO G1 Series power supplies than MOAIPLAY fitting an ultra-large, silent cooling fan into the design; they feature premium components, support the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, and are backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

3

This means the inclusion of 100% Japanese electrolytic capacitors, as well as native 12V-2x6 connectivity for modern GeForce RTX 50 Series and select Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards. The modular design of the ORA PRO G1 Series, available in 750W, 850W, and 1000W capacities, also includes a 'Zero Fan' switch for silent operation.

The full lineup is expected to hit Amazon later this month, with prices starting from $109.99 USD for the ORA PRO G1 750W, going up to $139.99 USD for the ORA PRO G1 1000W.