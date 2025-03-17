All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Cases, Cooling & PSU

Super Flower's monster new 2800W power supply costs $899, can run 4 x RTX 5090 cards at once

Super Flower has officially liisted iits Leadex Platinum 2800W power supply: a huge 2800W PSU that costs $899 and has enough juice for any hardware config.

Super Flower's monster new 2800W power supply costs $899, can run 4 x RTX 5090 cards at once
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Super Flower has launched the Leadex Platinum 2800W PSU, available for pre-order at $899. It is ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.0-compliant, fully modular, and 80 PLUS Platinum certified, offering up to 92% efficiency. Designed for high-performance computing, it includes a 10-year warranty and a medical-grade power cord.

Super Flower is a Taiwanese power supply manufacturer that teased a monster 2800W PSU not too long ago, and now it has listed its new Leadex Platinum 2800W (SF-2800F14HP) for pre-order on Newegg at a promotional pre-order price of $899.

The new 2800W power supply is ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.0-compliant, fully modular PSPU that is designed purely for high-performance (HPC) computing systems, like AI training and professional workloads. The new Leadtex Platinum SF-2800F14HP is 80 PLUS Platinum certified, with up to 92% efficiency at 50% load.

The high efficiency of the 2800W PSU is paramount for AI workloads, deep learning applications, and high-end rendering tasks that need high-end continuous, reliable performance. It comes with 4 x native 12V-2x6 power connectors, a huge 10-year warranty, and get this: it even includes a specially designed medical-grade power cord.

I'd love to see a setup using the new Leadex Platinum 2800W PSU with 4 x GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards -- that would be quite the monster setup, all powered by a single PSU.

At Computex 2024, the company explained: "Super Flower proudly introduces its Leadex PSU Series up to 2800W, meticulously crafted for professionals seeking unparalleled performance and reliability. With an 80PLUS Platinum Certification, the Leadex Series ensures exceptional energy efficiency. It is fully compliant with ATX3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and guarantees compatibility with the latest hardware. Featuring full Japanese capacitors, these PSUs deliver stable power output, ensuring longevity and reliability. Equipped with a fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan and copper shaft, Leadex PSUs excel in heat dissipation, ensuring optimal cooling even under heavy loads. For professionals demanding the pinnacle of power supply technology, the Leadex Series is the ultimate choice".

  • ATX 3.1 / PCIe 5.1
  • Native 12V-2x6 * 4 Cables
  • Full Modular
  • 10 Years Warranty
  • Operating Voltage: 200~240Vac
  • This item requires a specially designated medical grade power cord, therefore, please refer to the following term :
  • 1. Please purchase the PSU from Super Flower official seller store (Medical grade power cord included).
  • 2. Do not use this item purchased from other countries.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

