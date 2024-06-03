AeroCool unveils new high-end APNX line, upgraded AIO coolers, cases, and more at Computex 2024

AeroCool unveils its new APNX V1, Spectro Vision L360 AIO cooler, new cases, new PSUs, and more at Computex 2024. Check them all out here!

AeroCool has plenty to announce at Computex 2024, with the introduction of its new high-end APNX line, upgraded AIO liquid coolers, new cases, new case fans, and new power supplies.

AeroCool has been in the industry for over 20 years, building out affordable, high-value products, with AeroCool products in over 50 countries. Not only that, but AeroCool is now a member of the Pro Gamers Group (PGG) alliance -- represented by Pro Gamersware (PGW) at Computex 2024.

Tony Lin, Global Brands Group GM explained: "Last year we launched APNX to signify AeroCool's commitment to expanding in the affordable premium space. We are encouraged by the success of the last year and are revamping all of our lines. With a larger team, and greater resources for testing and development, we hope to bring a lot more value to price segments that most buyers are comfortable with. From here on out, you're going to see a different AeroCool".

As for the new products from AeroCool, we've got the APNX V1 which is AeroCool's "finest case" which is wholly constructed from the ground up. It features a unique intake angle that creates better airflow to the rear of the chassis, compared to the standard 90-degree fish tank layout.

There's support for 2 x 16cm fans in an angular intake panel for powerful, centrally targeted GPU airflow, while a whole lot of other details are included. We have an adjustable motherboard location for thicker AIO radiators, or create even more space for airflow, quick-release cooling brackets at the front, top and bottom, cable management channel-board design in the back with reserved space, redesigned storage bracket for quick and easy installation, and even options for wood side paneling.

Next up, we've got AeroCool's new Spectro Vision L360 AIO cooler with a 4.3-inch IPS-based LCD display, larger than competitors' displays on AIO coolers, with an adjustable water-block screen angle. The display is capable of displaying CPU temperature, CPU load, memory load, and more through the Control Center app. The customizable display also supports JPEG, PNG, BMP, and MP4 uploads.

AeroCool uses a beautiful real wood paneling on the pump, while the expanded radiator fin surface accelerates heat dissipation for superior cooling.

New cases? AeroCool has some new cases, with real wood front paneling options -- love seeing this -- with support for ASUS and MSI motherboards with backwards-facing connectors, keeping cable mess out of your PC. The new cases support up to 360mm radiators, with long GPUs accommodated at up to 400mm (!!).

Lastly, we've got some new PSUs with the AeroCool MAX P1 in 1300W and 1000W 80+ Platinum fully modular power supplies. They're ODMed by Tier 1 PSU manufacturer CWT for "exceptional performance reliability".

They're compliant with the latest ATX 3.1 standard with all-Japanese capacitors, designed for the highest standards. AeroCool equips the new MAX P1 power supplies with a 135mm silent FDB fan with a large air intake and optimized grill design for maximum ventilation and superior cooling performance.

There's reduced fan speed for minimized noise and zero fan silent mode for quiet operation during low loads, while backed by a huge, industry-leading 15-year warranty.