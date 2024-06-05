Corsair 9000D is a beast of a case that can support up to two systems and over 20 fans

Unveiled at Computex 2024, the new Corsair 9000D Airflow is a monster Super Tower case that supports two systems in one for enthusiasts and creators.

It's hard to miss the Corsair 9000D; it's a monster of a case. Now, you might have a large PC chassis once or twice before, and if you're at Computex 2024, you probably have walked past dozens or hundreds on the show floor. As the successor to the 1000D, the new Corsair 9000D (which we saw up close) is something else - a beast that lives up to its size with build quality, features, and design touches to make it a true one-of-a-kind.

The Corsair 9000D Airflow supports two PCs: a full-sized gaming rig and a second mini-ITX rig that could be used as a streaming setup. It doesn't stop there, as there's room for almost a dozen SSDs, 21 (yes, twenty-one) 120mm fans, and enough room for two 480mm radiators or five 360mm radiators.

At Computex 2024, Corsair displayed a fully built 9000D with an awe-inspiring water-cooling setup with multiple tubes and piping neatly hidden alongside the cables. The case supports the latest BTF motherboard designs from ASUS and others, which feeds into the unique front I/O setup.

With 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-A, a headphone jack, and a microphone jack, this device is different because it's a custom USB hub that connects to your motherboard and features a built-in DAC.

Naturally, the 9000D is compatible with Corsair's impressive iCUE LINK system, so daisy-chaining dozens of fans will not create a mess of cables. Cable management is a big issue, especially with the 9000D supporting up to two systems in a single case. As a monster chassis, there's a generous 30mm clearance behind the motherboard to ensure a clean build.

Stay tuned for pricing and availability information.

