Corsair launches new FRAME 4000X RS and the FRAME 4000D WOOD RS cases

Corsair has expanded its FRAME Series of cases with two new variants, one for fans of RGB lighting and one for fans of a more natural, wood-grain look.

TL;DR: Corsair expands its FRAME Series with two new mid-tower cases: the RGB-focused 4000X RS featuring a front panel with 64 customizable LEDs and four RS120 fans, and the natural-looking 4000D WOOD RS with an FSC-certified wood front panel and mesh filter. Both offer tempered glass panels, PSU shrouds, and support advanced hardware.

Corsair is expanding its modular FRAME Series of cases for DIY builders with two new additions designed to appeal to those seeking a specific look or aesthetic. The new Corsair FRAME 4000X RS is all about RGB lighting, featuring a new RGB Flow front panel with 64 built-in, customizable RGB LEDs while maintaining the FRAME Series' impressive airflow.

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The lights on the front panel can also be connected to a motherboard's +5V RGB header for syncing. The FRAME 4000X RS also includes four pre-installed 4x RS120 fans to maximize airflow out of the box, and the revamped design features a full-length tempered glass side panel to showcase your hardware. And to maintain a clean look, there's also a power supply shroud.

The next addition presents a very different look with the new Corsair FRAME 4000D WOOD RS, featuring a front panel made from a single piece of FSC-certified wood to maintain a uniform wood-grain pattern. Corsair notes that this FRAM variant is for those who want a more natural-looking case or something for a home office that doesn't scream "gaming."

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The front panel on the FRAME 4000D WOOD RS also includes a built-in mesh filter and, like the FRAME 4000X RS, is designed to maintain optimal airflow. It also features a full-length tempered glass side panel, PSU shroud, with three pre-installed RS120 fans, and a single RS120 exhaust fan. Both cases also support up to two 360mm radiators, include a built-in GPU Anti-sag Stabilization Arm, and support the latest hardware.

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The FRAME 4000X RS and the FRAME 4000D WOOD RS are now available in Back and White variants.