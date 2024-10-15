Corsair's 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower has launched, fits up to 18 x 120mm fans

The Corsair iCUE LINK 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super-Tower PC Case is a beast. We first saw it at Computex 2024, where it earned one of our best-in-show awards. This is the PC Case sequel to the popular OBSIDIAN 1000D Super-Tower case, albeit with modern iCUE LINK features and supped-up specs.

Corsair refers to the case's interior as "cavernous," it's not hard to see why. It accommodates 18 x 120mm, 7 x 140mm, or 4 x 200mm fans. Yeah, incredible. To give you more of an idea of the sheer size and build scope of Corsair 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower, the front and top panels support up to dual 480mm radiators installed side-by-side. And even with all that, there's still room to mount a 240mm radiator on the rear.

Thankfully, Corsair is aware that dealing with this many fans and radiators can quickly become an installation and cable management nightmare - which is why the Corsair InfiniRail mounting system helps to make this process as smooth as possible.

Corsair InfiniRail removes the need for pre-drilled fan mounts by "allowing users to simply slide the rails to fit their desired fan diameter and position them over their hottest components."

Naturally, a case of this stature includes an iCUE LINK System Hub that supports up to 23 additional iCUE LINK devices, fans, and coolers. Another cool feature of the Corsair 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower is that it supports the installation of two PCs, as there's ample room for an ATX and Mini-ITX board - which itself can feature a full-sized dual-slot GPU. To power all of this, the Corsair 9000D also supports the installation of two power supplies.

"The 9000D builds on the successful base of the 1000D to deliver a modern feature set with even more cooling potential and expansion capability," said Mitch Podlaha, head of the Case Product Marketing team at Corsair. "We've developed a new variable fan mounting system named InfiniRail that allows you to cool your build with any fan or radiator setup for the ultimate flexibility and performance potential. One of my favorite features is that front panel I/O has a built-in USB 3.2 hub that gives you full use of the USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports using just a single internal USB Type-E port for data and a PSU connector for power."

The CORSAIR 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Full-Tower PC Case is now available with an MSRP of $499.99 USD.