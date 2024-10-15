All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Cases, Cooling & PSU

Corsair's 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower has launched, fits up to 18 x 120mm fans

8 x 120mm, 7 x 140mm, or 4 x 200mm fans, the Corsair iCUE LINK 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super-Tower PC Case is a monster of a PC case that supports two systems.

Corsair's 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower has launched, fits up to 18 x 120mm fans
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time

The Corsair iCUE LINK 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super-Tower PC Case is a beast. We first saw it at Computex 2024, where it earned one of our best-in-show awards. This is the PC Case sequel to the popular OBSIDIAN 1000D Super-Tower case, albeit with modern iCUE LINK features and supped-up specs.

Corsair's 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower has launched, fits up to 18 x 120mm fans 2
6

Corsair refers to the case's interior as "cavernous," it's not hard to see why. It accommodates 18 x 120mm, 7 x 140mm, or 4 x 200mm fans. Yeah, incredible. To give you more of an idea of the sheer size and build scope of Corsair 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower, the front and top panels support up to dual 480mm radiators installed side-by-side. And even with all that, there's still room to mount a 240mm radiator on the rear.

Thankfully, Corsair is aware that dealing with this many fans and radiators can quickly become an installation and cable management nightmare - which is why the Corsair InfiniRail mounting system helps to make this process as smooth as possible.

Corsair's 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower has launched, fits up to 18 x 120mm fans 3
6

Corsair InfiniRail removes the need for pre-drilled fan mounts by "allowing users to simply slide the rails to fit their desired fan diameter and position them over their hottest components."

Naturally, a case of this stature includes an iCUE LINK System Hub that supports up to 23 additional iCUE LINK devices, fans, and coolers. Another cool feature of the Corsair 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower is that it supports the installation of two PCs, as there's ample room for an ATX and Mini-ITX board - which itself can feature a full-sized dual-slot GPU. To power all of this, the Corsair 9000D also supports the installation of two power supplies.

Corsair's 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower has launched, fits up to 18 x 120mm fans 5
6

"The 9000D builds on the successful base of the 1000D to deliver a modern feature set with even more cooling potential and expansion capability," said Mitch Podlaha, head of the Case Product Marketing team at Corsair. "We've developed a new variable fan mounting system named InfiniRail that allows you to cool your build with any fan or radiator setup for the ultimate flexibility and performance potential. One of my favorite features is that front panel I/O has a built-in USB 3.2 hub that gives you full use of the USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports using just a single internal USB Type-E port for data and a PSU connector for power."

Corsair's 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Tower has launched, fits up to 18 x 120mm fans 6
6

The CORSAIR 9000D RGB AIRFLOW Super Full-Tower PC Case is now available with an MSRP of $499.99 USD.

Photo of the product for sale

CORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.97
$79.99$80.99$89.99
Buy
-
--$89.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2024 at 11:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:corsair.com

Senior Editor

Email Kosta AndreadisFollow Kosta Andreadis on XFollow Kosta Andreadis on LinkedIn

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles