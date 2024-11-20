All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Cases, Cooling & PSU

Corsair's new LX-R RGB fan feature 18 individually addressable RGB LEDs

Corsair LX-R RGB Series fans feature 18 individually addressable RGB LEDs and are reverse-flow so they can be used for case intake or with radiators.

Corsair's new LX-R RGB fan feature 18 individually addressable RGB LEDs
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Corsair's new LX-R RGB Series reverse-flow fans are ideal for RGB-lit PC gaming rigs, compatible with the iCUE LINK ecosystem for unobstructed lighting. Available in Black or White, and 120mm or 140mm sizes, these fans feature 18 customizable RGB LEDs and are optimized for efficient cooling with low noise levels.

Corsair's new LX-R RGB Series of reverse-flow fans might be the perfect option for those putting together an RGB-lit PC gaming rig. Reverse-flow fans are useful for systems with radiator or case intake requirements, and since the Corsair LX-R RGB Series is compatible with the iCUE LINK ecosystem, they can be installed without anything obstructing the light show.

The Corsair LX-R RGB Series fans are available in Black or White and 120mm and 140mm sizes, in packs of two or three, or multi-pack starter kits with an iCUE LINK System Hub. As mentioned in the headline and introduction, these fans are all about that RGB, with each LX-R RGB fan featuring 18 individually addressable RGB LEDs spread across the inner and outer light loop.

The lighting is fully customizable via Corsair's iCUE software, or you can keep it in Time Warp mode, which the company says "creates mesmerizing optical illusions."

In addition to the easy iCUE LINK DIY design (that includes the company's impressive one-twist QuikTurn screws for installation) and RGB, the LX-R RGB fans are optimized for robust and efficient cooling thanks to Corsair's magnetic dome-bearing, which helps reduce noise levels and friction.

The 140mm fans can reach speeds of up to 2,000 RPM, and the 120mm fans can reach speeds of up to 2,400 RPM. According to Corsair, the noise levels for the 120mm fans top at 38 dBA, with a whisper-quiet 10 dBA when your system isn't stressed. The noise range is similar for the 140mm fans, 10 - 39 dBA.

Corsair LX-R RGB Series fans are now available from Corsair and its global retail partners.

NEWS SOURCES:corsair.com, corsair.com
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

