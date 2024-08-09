Intel says Arrow Lake CPUs 'remains on track' for Q4 2024, after delaying Innovation 2024 event

A few days I reported that Intel had postponed its Innovation 2024 event into 2025, but the company has just reached out to me to clarify its next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs are still on track for 2024.
The email I received said that Intel saw my piece about Innovation 2024 being postponed, and that "while Innovation was postponed to 2025, our next-gen desktop platform, codenamed Arrow Lake, remains on track for Q4 2024 launch and we will be sharing more details as we get closer to launch".
I see that VideoCardz is reporting that OC3D reached out to Intel for clarification on the Innovation 2024 event being postponed, with an Intel spokesperson telling OC3D: "There are no changes to Intel's launch plans, timing, or product readiness. We are excited about the new product announcements and momentum we have in store, including significant announcements this fall. We'll share more details on our next-gen desktop processor products, codenamed Arrow Lake, later this year".
OC3D was talking directly to Intel it seems, where a PR agent on behalf of Intel reached out to me personally. My email explicitly says Arrow Lake "remains on track for Q4 2024 launch" so we've only got a few more months to wait for Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors.
The company explained when postponing its Innovation 2024 event: "after careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone our Intel-hosted event, Intel Innovation in September, until 2025. For the remainder of 2024, we will continue to host smaller, more targeted events, webinars, hackathons and meetups worldwide through Intel Connection and Intel AI Summit events, as well as have a presence at other industry moments".