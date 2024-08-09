Intel says Arrow Lake CPUs 'remains on track' for Q4 2024, after delaying Innovation 2024 event

Intel reaches out to us to clarify that even though its Innovation 2024 event was postponed to 2025, its next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs are on track for Q4 2024.

Published
2 minutes & 16 seconds read time

A few days I reported that Intel had postponed its Innovation 2024 event into 2025, but the company has just reached out to me to clarify its next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs are still on track for 2024.

Intel says Arrow Lake CPUs 'remains on track' for Q4 2024, after delaying Innovation 2024 event 31
Open Gallery 2

The email I received said that Intel saw my piece about Innovation 2024 being postponed, and that "while Innovation was postponed to 2025, our next-gen desktop platform, codenamed Arrow Lake, remains on track for Q4 2024 launch and we will be sharing more details as we get closer to launch".

I see that VideoCardz is reporting that OC3D reached out to Intel for clarification on the Innovation 2024 event being postponed, with an Intel spokesperson telling OC3D: "There are no changes to Intel's launch plans, timing, or product readiness. We are excited about the new product announcements and momentum we have in store, including significant announcements this fall. We'll share more details on our next-gen desktop processor products, codenamed Arrow Lake, later this year".

OC3D was talking directly to Intel it seems, where a PR agent on behalf of Intel reached out to me personally. My email explicitly says Arrow Lake "remains on track for Q4 2024 launch" so we've only got a few more months to wait for Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors.

The company explained when postponing its Innovation 2024 event: "after careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone our Intel-hosted event, Intel Innovation in September, until 2025. For the remainder of 2024, we will continue to host smaller, more targeted events, webinars, hackathons and meetups worldwide through Intel Connection and Intel AI Summit events, as well as have a presence at other industry moments".

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$189.99
$189.99 $189.99 $189.99
Buy
$643.98
$643.98 $643.99 $686.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2024 at 7:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags