Intel Granite Rapids-AP CPU: LGA 7529 socket, up to 128 cores, up to 500W power

Intel's fleet of next-gen "Granite Rapids-AP" processors in the future Xeon 6 family of CPUs have leaked details, with the flagship Xeon 6 processor featuring up to 128 P-Cores and CPU clocks of up to 3.2GHz.

The information on the Granite Rapids-AP processors comes from RainNymph, a member of the Intel Insiders Community. The four SKUs that have been leaked are the Xeon 6980P, 6979P, 6972P, and 6960P, which all feature differing core counts.

It starts with 72 cores for the Xeon 6960P, 96 cores with the Xeon 6972P, 120 cores for the Xeon 6979P, and finally, 128 cores for the Xeon 6980P. All of these new Xeon 6 processors are based on the new Redwood Cove P-Core architecture, the same one found inside Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs. Intel's new Xeon 6 processors are rated at up to 500W of power, with boost clocks ranging between 2.7GHz and 3.5GHz

Intel's current 5th Gen Xeon "Emerald Rapids" CPUs come in up to 64 cores max, so the new Granite Rapids-AP "Xeon 6" processors rocking up to 128 cores is a doubling in core counts over a single generation, making Intel better keep up with its multi-chiplet core-monsters that AMD has in its arsenal of EPYC processors.

  • Xeon 6980P - 128 Cores (Redwood Cove P-Cores) / 500W / 2.0 to 3.2 GHz
  • Xeon 6979P - 120 Cores (Redwood Cove P-Cores) / 500W / 2.1 to 3.2 GHz
  • Xeon 6972P - 96 Cores (Redwood Cove P-Cores) / 500W / 2.4 to 3.5 GHz
  • Xeon 6960P - 72 Cores (Redwood Cove P-Cores) / 500W / 2.7 to 3.8 GHz

Intel's new Granite Rapids "Xeon 6" P-Core CPUs will come in 1-socket to 8-socket configurations, with 12 memory channels (for DDR/MCR), up to a whopping 136 PCIe Gen5 lanes, and CXL 2.0 support. Intel's new Sierra Forest CPUs will launch soon, while Granite Rapids launches after that... so we don't have long to wait, folks.

