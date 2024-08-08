Intel delays Innovation event from September to 2025, Arrow Lake CPUs now in trouble too?

Intel's challenges continue: the company postpones its Intel Innovation 2024 event from September 'until 2025' with smaller events between now and then.

Intel has postponed its upcoming Innovation 2024 event from September, and not just by a few days or weeks, or even months, but "until 2025" the company explained in an email.

The company explained: "after careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone our Intel-hosted event, Intel Innovation in September, until 2025. For the remainder of 2024, we will continue to host smaller, more targeted events, webinars, hackathons and meetups worldwide through Intel Connection and Intel AI Summit ev ents, as well as have a presence at other industry moments".

This isn't a good look for the company amid its massive issues with the 13th Gen and 14th Gen Core CPUs, its massive layoffs of over 15,000+ Intel staffers, and its stock price tumbling over 30%, bringing the once behemoth company to the same value as the much newer AI-focused OpenAI.

Now, Intel Innovation 2024 is being delayed -- which was Intel's big launch for its next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors -- with all of the other things going wrong at Intel, it just feels so wrong.

An Intel spokesperson told PCMag: "Given our financial results and outlook for the second half of 2024, which is tougher than previously expected, we are having to make some tough decisions as we continue to align our cost structure and look to assess how we rebuild a sustainable engine of process technology leadership. We express sincere appreciation to our partners, sponsors, exhibitors, developer communities and our larger team who had committed to support and attend the event".