Pick up one of the best HDMI 2.1 external capture cards with this Black Friday Deal

The AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 is one of the best HDMI 2.1 external capture cards for PS5, Xbox, and PC. Save a massive 43% with this deal.

The AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 GC553G2 is a feature-packed and impressive external capture card that we previously reviewed. Earning an Editor's Choice Award for its HDMI 2.1 passthrough capabilities, including up to 4K 144 Hz with HDR and VRR support, this is the sort of capture card built for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X gamers.

It's also a small and stylish unit, measuring just 120mm in width and weighing 115 grams, with a large RGB light strip running across its center. With recording capabilities of up to 4K 60 FPS, the AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 is also a versatile capture card that supports a wide range of resolutions and aspect ratios, as well as 5.1 audio. It also supports a wide range of color formats, including RGB24.

There's no onboard recording to SD card with this one, so you'll need to pair it with software like OBS or AVerMedia's RECentral app. Connecting to a PC or compatible laptop is handled via USB-C, which also delivers power to the unit. As part of AVerMedia's Black Friday Deals, the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 is on sale for $169.99 at Amazon, representing a massive 43% discount from its $299.99 MSRP.

For those in the market for a PCIe capture card that slots into their PC, AVerMedia's Live Gamer 4K 2.1, which is essentially the same as the external option but internal, is on sale for $169.99 at Amazon, 41% off its $269.99 MSRP. Both of these Black Friday Deals are running from now until December 1st.

For a closer and in-depth look at both of these capture cards, check out our reviews.