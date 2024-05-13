Want a cheaper Apple Vision Pro? There's no need to wait, you can get one right now

The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale in the United States since February and that came months after it was announced at WWDC in June of last year. Now, as we get to almost a year since the so-called spatial computer was announced, new reports suggest that the company is readying a global launch. And this comes as Apple continues to be working on making the headset cheaper, allowing more people to consider buying one. But did you know that you don't have to wait for Applet to offer a cheaper Apple Vision Pro in order to get one for less than the going rate of $3,499? Did you know that you can do it right now?

When the Apple Vision Pro first went on sale they were a little difficult to get hold of, and as always scalpers put them up on eBay in an attempt to make a profit. Some did, but as the months tick by people who bought their AR/VR headsets are starting to have buyer's remorse. Whether they paid the $3,499 that Apple chargers or the extortionate prices that eBay rip-off merchants were selling it for, people are finding that they maybe aren't using the Apple Vision Pro as much as they thought. And that means that those who had a little patience can now bag themselves a bargain.

As reported by 9to5Mac, now is an excellent time to treat yourself to a new Apple Vision Pro if you're willing to buy from Apple. You can now pick up an Apple Vision Pro with around a $500 discount, although we've seen reports of headsets being offered for around $2,000, a huge saving over the original price. Apple's $3,499 asking price gets you the 256GB model, while those who need extra space can pay $3,699 for the 512GB version and $3,899 for the 1TB capacity. Note that additional accessories like a new battery pack, ZEISS Optical inserts, and AppleCare Plus cost extra, too.

We're told that eBau listed more than 4,000 Apple Vision Pros to date for less than $3,180, which means that there are definitely savings to be had. As always though, buying anything on eBay can be risky, and buying something that costs thousands of dollars is doubly problematic. Make sure to do your research on the seller and remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, there is a very good chance that it probably is.