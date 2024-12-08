Apple's uber-expensive Vision Pro sells less than 500,000 units since its launch in February

Apple's expensive Vision Pro headset at $3500 isn't selling well at all even after the marketing hype: less than 500K units sold since its launch.

TL;DR: Apple has sold only 500,000 Vision Pro headsets since its launch, with many users not engaging as expected. This issue affects not just Apple but also other headset makers like Meta, making it challenging to encourage future upgrades. The headset is priced at $3,500.

Apple has reportedly sold just 500,000 units of its expensive Vision Pro headset since its launch earlier this year.

In his new PowerOn newsletter, insider Mark Gurman explains that current Vision Pro customers aren't using the $3500 headset anywhere near as much as Apple expected, and that it's a growing problem that's not affecting just Apple, but the likes of Meta and other headset makers.

Gurman explained in his PowerOn newsletter: "Since the Vision Pro went on sale in February, I'm told that the company has sold fewer than half a million units. And a large number of Vision Pro buyers (those who haven't returned it) aren't using the product as much as Apple anticipated, according to internal data gathered by the company".

Gurman continued: "Of course, that second problem isn't unique to Apple. Meta and other headset makers also have struggled to keep customers hooked on their products. But it makes it that much harder to get consumers to upgrade someday".

Apple reportedly has a lower-cost Vision Pro in the works, but that has been delayed into 2027 and beyond with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that it's not just the expensive price of the headset stopping consumers, but just the lack of use cases for the Vision Pro, too.