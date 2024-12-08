All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Virtual & Augmented Reality and 3D

Apple's uber-expensive Vision Pro sells less than 500,000 units since its launch in February

Apple's expensive Vision Pro headset at $3500 isn't selling well at all even after the marketing hype: less than 500K units sold since its launch.

TL;DR: Apple has sold only 500,000 Vision Pro headsets since its launch, with many users not engaging as expected. This issue affects not just Apple but also other headset makers like Meta, making it challenging to encourage future upgrades. The headset is priced at $3,500.

Apple has reportedly sold just 500,000 units of its expensive Vision Pro headset since its launch earlier this year.

Apple's uber-expensive Vision Pro sells less than 500,000 units since its launch in February 76
2

In his new PowerOn newsletter, insider Mark Gurman explains that current Vision Pro customers aren't using the $3500 headset anywhere near as much as Apple expected, and that it's a growing problem that's not affecting just Apple, but the likes of Meta and other headset makers.

Gurman explained in his PowerOn newsletter: "Since the Vision Pro went on sale in February, I'm told that the company has sold fewer than half a million units. And a large number of Vision Pro buyers (those who haven't returned it) aren't using the product as much as Apple anticipated, according to internal data gathered by the company".

Gurman continued: "Of course, that second problem isn't unique to Apple. Meta and other headset makers also have struggled to keep customers hooked on their products. But it makes it that much harder to get consumers to upgrade someday".

Apple reportedly has a lower-cost Vision Pro in the works, but that has been delayed into 2027 and beyond with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that it's not just the expensive price of the headset stopping consumers, but just the lack of use cases for the Vision Pro, too.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

