TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Virtual & Augmented Reality and 3D

Analyst says new Apple Vision Pro costs around $2000: slower chip, cheaper materials in 2025

Apple rumored to be working on second-generation Vision Pro headset: lower-end model costs around $2000, built with slower chip, cheaper materials.

Published
2 minutes read time

Apple is rumored to be working on a cheaper version of its higher-end, expensive (and not-so-great selling) Vision Pro headset, which would cost around $2000 with a slower chip, and made from cheaper materials.

The news on the cheaper Apple Vision Pro headset is coming from industry insider Mark Gurman, in a new post on Bloomberg, where he said that he expects Apple to release a lower-end Vision Pro headset to arrive as "early as next year" with a second-generation Vision Pro (with a faster chip inside) following in 2026.

Apple's new lower-end Vision Pro headset will cost "about $2000" and probably use an "inferior processor" and made from "cheaper materials" says Gurman. The new Vision Pro could lack EyeSight, which he said is the "gee-whiz feature that shows a user's eyes on the outside of the headset". Gurman continues, adding that with the lower price, Apple is expecting sales of the device to "be at least double the level of the Vision Pro" with Gurman adding "but that's not saying much" and he's right... the Vision Pro isn't selling well, at all.

Gurman said in full: "As I've reported, the Vision Products Group is working on at least four new devices. I expect a lower-end Vision headset to arrive as early as next year, with a second-generation Vision Pro - sporting a faster chip - following in 2026."

"The lower-end model would cost about $2,000 and probably use an inferior processor and cheaper materials. It also would lack EyeSight, a gee-whiz feature that shows a user's eyes on the outside of the headset. With the lower price, Apple is expecting unit sales of the device to be at least double the level of the Vision Pro. But that's not saying much".

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

