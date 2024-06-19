Apple's Vision Pro team is focused on cutting the headset's price in half

The Apple Vision Pro team is reportedly pivoting and now focused on creating a more affordable headset that is expected to launch by the end of 2025.

Reports indicate that sales of Apple's premium VR and AR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, have slowed dramatically - which is to be expected for a device starting at $3,499 USD - and the Vision Pro team is reportedly pivoting. The, err, vision for the Vision team is now focused on creating a more affordable headset that is expected to launch by the end of 2025.

This news comes via a new report on The Information citing Vision Pro component suppliers that have been made aware of Apple's plans. The cheaper Vision headset, codenamed N109, aims to keep the impressive high-resolution display of the Vision Pro but make cuts elsewhere to bring the overall cost down. How Apple will achieve this remains unknown.

The Apple Vision team also plans to make the new affordable Vision headset one-third lighter, addressing some of the initial feedback and responses it has received for the Vision Pro.

As for the price, a previous Bloomberg report notes that Apple's goal is to have a headset that costs the same as a high-end iPhone - somewhere between $1,500 and $2,500 USD.

That said, the 2025 release of the more affordable Vision Pro headset will only happen if the costs can be cut without compromising the headset's overall features. It's also worth adding that Apple isn't abandoning the existing Vision Pro. The headset has yet to get a full global release, and the company plans to release a significant update to the OS later this year, bringing new features and functionality.