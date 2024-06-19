Apple's Vision Pro team is focused on cutting the headset's price in half

The Apple Vision Pro team is reportedly pivoting and now focused on creating a more affordable headset that is expected to launch by the end of 2025.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

Reports indicate that sales of Apple's premium VR and AR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, have slowed dramatically - which is to be expected for a device starting at $3,499 USD - and the Vision Pro team is reportedly pivoting. The, err, vision for the Vision team is now focused on creating a more affordable headset that is expected to launch by the end of 2025.

Apple's Vision Pro team is focused on cutting the headset's price in half 02
Open Gallery 2

This news comes via a new report on The Information citing Vision Pro component suppliers that have been made aware of Apple's plans. The cheaper Vision headset, codenamed N109, aims to keep the impressive high-resolution display of the Vision Pro but make cuts elsewhere to bring the overall cost down. How Apple will achieve this remains unknown.

The Apple Vision team also plans to make the new affordable Vision headset one-third lighter, addressing some of the initial feedback and responses it has received for the Vision Pro.

As for the price, a previous Bloomberg report notes that Apple's goal is to have a headset that costs the same as a high-end iPhone - somewhere between $1,500 and $2,500 USD.

That said, the 2025 release of the more affordable Vision Pro headset will only happen if the costs can be cut without compromising the headset's overall features. It's also worth adding that Apple isn't abandoning the existing Vision Pro. The headset has yet to get a full global release, and the company plans to release a significant update to the OS later this year, bringing new features and functionality.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$293.00
$293.00$293.00$293.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$293.00
$293.00$293.00$293.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/19/2024 at 2:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theinformation.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags