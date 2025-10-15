Apple refreshes Vision Pro headset with new M5 processor, new Dual Knit band, more battery life

Apple unveils refreshed version of its Vision Pro headset powered by its new M5 chip, a new soft, cushioned Dual Knit band, and more.

TL;DR: Apple's refreshed Vision Pro headset, powered by the new M5 chip, delivers enhanced CPU, GPU, and AI performance with up to 120Hz refresh rate and improved battery life. Featuring the Dual Knit Band for comfort, VisionOS 26, and PlayStation VR2 Sense controller support, it sets a new standard in spatial computing.

Apple has just announced a refreshed, more powerful version of its Vision Pro headset, now powered by its new M5 processor, and more. Check it out:

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In the days leading up to Samsung's big launch of its new Galaxy XR headset, Apple has announced its new M5 processor that powers its new Vision Pro headset. The new Vision Pro powered by the M5 processor features more CPU, GPU, and AI performance, with a new Dual Knit Band, and so much more.

Popular Popular Now: PlayStation 6 and Xbox Magnus console specs finalized, new Xbox to be faster than the PS6

Starting with the new in-house M5 processor, which features up to 10 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, that Apple says enable "hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, enabling developers to add remarkable detail to lighting, shadows, and reflections in games like Control". The 16-core Neural Engine handles AI workloads, running up to 50% faster for system experiences, and up to 2x faster for third-party apps over the M4 chip inside of the original Vision Pro.

Apple's new M5-powered Vision Pro headset can also now increase its refresh rate up to 120Hz which reduces motion blur, while the purpose-built R1 chip -- which is a dedicated co-processor -- processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones, allowing the streaming of new images to the displays within 12 milliseconds, creating a real-time view of the world.

Apple says that the high-performance battery inside of the refreshed Vision Pro headset now supports up to 2.5 hours of general use, up to 3 hours of video playback, all from a single charge.

Next up, we've got Apple's new Dual Knit Band, which sports upper and lower straps that are 3D-knitted as a single piece, creating a unique dual-rib structure that provides cushioning, breathability, and stretch. Apple says that the lower strap uses flexible fabric ribs embedded with tungsten inserts that provide a counterweight for additional comfort, balance, and stability.

The new Dual Knit Band for the refreshed Apple Vision Pro comes in small, medium, and large sizes, it can be purchased separately, and it will work with existing Vision Pro headsets.

4

Another big upgrade to the M5-powered Vision Pro is that Apple has VisionOS 26 ready to go, bringing new spatial experiences to the refreshed Vision Pro, with new bespoke widgets that make it easier to check things like the time or weather, play music or podcasts, decorate the space around them in AR, or use ChatGPT.

Apple says that there are enhancements to Persona, your dynamic, digital avatar, which make communicating through apps like FaceTime feel "even more natural and familiar". Spatial scenes can now use generative AI to add lifelike depth to your photos, while users now have the ability to play back 180-degree, 360-degree, and wide field-of-view videos from popular action cameras.

4

Gamers will be happy to hear that Apple's new refreshed Vision Pro headset enables support for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, allowing gamers to enjoy a new class of immersive gamers with high-performance motion tracking in 6DoF, finger touch detection, and vibration support.

Some of the first games supporting the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller with the refreshed Vision Pro are Elu Legend, Pickle Pro, Ping Pong Club, and Spatial Rifts.

Apple's refreshed Vision Pro headset features and pricing:

The new refreshed Vision Pro starts at $3,499, and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Pre-orders for the new headset begin today in the US and many other regions. Customers in mainland China and Singapore will be able to start pre-ordering the M5 Vision Pro starting this Friday.

Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Dual Knit Band will be available in Apple Store locations in the US and many other regions from October 22.

Dual Knit Band is available to purchase separately for $99.

PlayStation VR2 Sense controller and Controller Charging Station will be available for $249.95 from the Apple Store online in the U.S. beginning November 11.

Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said: "With the breakthrough performance of M5, the latest Apple Vision Pro delivers faster performance, sharper details throughout the system, and even more battery life, setting a new standard for what's possible in spatial computing. Paired with the comfortable Dual Knit Band, innovative features in visionOS 26, and all-new Apple Immersive experiences spanning adventure, documentary, music, and sports, spatial computing is even more capable, entertaining, and magical with the new Vision Pro".