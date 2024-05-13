Dell leak shows Intel Panther Lake laptops due in 2026, with Nova Lake CPUs to follow in 2027

A mammoth leak from Dell has all sorts of juicy details on future laptop hardware, including multiple processor generations from Intel.

Intel's Panther Lake processors will be powering up laptops in 2026, and a bunch of further revelations have been made courtesy of a Dell roadmap.

Intel's Panther Lake mobile CPUs might take a bit longer to arrive than some have previously believed (Image Credit: Intel)

As discovered by VideoCardz, this hefty piece of spillage consists of a presentation from Dell about an XPS laptop with a Snapdragon X SoC, and it runs to something like 300 pages (including a deep dive into the design of the hardware).

While the material focuses on that Snapdragon portable in the main, it also contains roadmap details of laptops further out than that ARM-based XPS model, including Panther Lake and Nova Lake.

Adding all the usual salt that you should furnish any leak with, if Dell's information is correct - and bear in mind, even official timeframes can slip - we can expect Panther Lake laptops in 2026.

Around February or March 2026, to be precise, which is later than the most recent chatter of 2025 for Panther Lake. To be fair, for a long time the rumor mill has pencilled in Panther Lake for either 2025 or 2026, so the date mentioned by Dell is in line with broad expectations.

As for the other Intel silicon on said roadmap, we can expect Nova Lake in Q1 of 2027, following up Panther Lake.

In the nearer future, we can also see Lunar Lake on this roadmap with an August or September 2024 launch - which feels on the optimistic side (though this would be an initial launch, no doubt, with volume production to follow).

As for Arrow Lake mobile CPUs, the H series models are expected in February or March of 2025. These will provide the grunt for Intel's next-gen notebook silicon, whereas Lunar Lake will be a major efficiency play (that could usher in some excellent new thin-and-light gaming laptops).