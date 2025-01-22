Intel's next-gen 'Nova Lake' CPU spotted in shipping manifest, succeeds Panther Lake

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Nova Lake CPUs have been spotted in shipping manifests, indicating progress on their next-gen consumer platform. Following Panther Lake, Nova Lake is expected to be produced on Intel 14A or TSMC 2nm, without on-package memory. Razer Lake-S will succeed Nova Lake-S in the future. Intel's upcoming Nova Lake CPUs have been spotted in shipping manifests, indicating progress on their next-gen consumer platform. Following Panther Lake, Nova Lake is expected to be produced on Intel 14A or TSMC 2nm, without on-package memory. Razer Lake-S will succeed Nova Lake-S in the future.

Intel's next-generation Nova Lake CPUs are in the headlines again, this time spotted inside of new shipping manifests at NBD.ltd, and hopefully ready to kick some Ryzen ass.

The next CPU architecture from Intel will be Panther Lake, showcased at CES 2025 earlier this year, and will be the company's first consumer platform on its new Intel 18A process node. Intel has a lot riding on the new 18A process node, with Panther Lake scheduled for mass production in 2H 2025, with the next CPU architecture to follow Panther Lake will be Nova Lake.

We're expecting Intel's next-gen Nova Lake CPUs to be fabbed on Intel 14A or TSMC 2nm according to rumors, and it will NOT be featuring on-package memory (that was a once-off for Lunar Lake). The shipping manifest listing is close to a month old, meaning that Intel is hard at work on its next-gen consumer CPU platform, which will succeed Panther Lake once it launches later this year.

Intel's next-generation Razer Lake-S processors will succeed Nova Lake-S, but aren't expected for a couple of more years yet. AMD has been absolutely cooking with its Ryzen CPUs over the last few years, leaving Intel with its work cut out for it... and its new leadership team after Pat Gelsinger is now finished.