Intel's next-gen Nova Lake and Razer Lake CPU architectures leaked, next-gen CPUs for 2026

Intel's next-generation Nova Lake and Razer Lake CPU architectures appear in 2025: PCI IDs turn up in Linux kernel, right before CES 2025 kicks off.

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Nova Lake and Razer Lake CPU architectures have been revealed in the Linux kernel. Nova Lake is expected to be the Core Ultra 400 series for desktops, while Razer Lake targets laptops. Nova Lake will likely use Intel's 14A or TSMC's 2nm process, debuting in 2025. Arrow Lake-S Refresh has been canceled, with Nova Lake succeeding it. Nova Lake-S processors are anticipated at CES 2026.

Intel's next-generation Nova Lake and Razer Lake CPU architectures have appeared in the Linux kernel, teasing the company's next-generation architectures.

The next-gen Intel Nova Lake (NVL-S) should end up being the Core Ultra 400 series for the desktop, while Razer Lake (RZL-M) will be bound for next-gen laptops. We should expect Intel's next-gen Nova Lake desktop CPUs to be made on Intel's new in-house 14A process node, or TSMC's new 2nm process node, but we'll see how that rolls out throughout 2025.

In a recent Dell leak, we saw Intel's next-gen Nova Lake-H processors confirmed with 20W, 40W, and 80W TDP options, but other than that, we don't know much about Intel's next-gen desktop CPU platform. In other leaks, we heard that the Arrow Lake-S Refresh was reportedly cancelled, with Nova Lake succeeding Arrow Lake.

Intel's next-gen Nova Lake-S desktop processors should make an appearance at CES 2026, a year from now, after Intel hobbles along to compete at CES 2025 with AMD's landslide amount of laptop and desktop CPUs. We have the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D joining the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on the desktop, and the new flagship Fire Range APUs in the form of the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor heading into next-gen enthusiast laptops.

CES 2025 is right around the corner, with more details on Intel's new CPUs arriving next week... stay tuned.