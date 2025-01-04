Intel's next-gen Nova Lake and Razer Lake CPU architectures leaked, next-gen CPUs for 2026

Intel's next-generation Nova Lake and Razer Lake CPU architectures have appeared in the Linux kernel, teasing the company's next-generation architectures.
The next-gen Intel Nova Lake (NVL-S) should end up being the Core Ultra 400 series for the desktop, while Razer Lake (RZL-M) will be bound for next-gen laptops. We should expect Intel's next-gen Nova Lake desktop CPUs to be made on Intel's new in-house 14A process node, or TSMC's new 2nm process node, but we'll see how that rolls out throughout 2025.
In a recent Dell leak, we saw Intel's next-gen Nova Lake-H processors confirmed with 20W, 40W, and 80W TDP options, but other than that, we don't know much about Intel's next-gen desktop CPU platform. In other leaks, we heard that the Arrow Lake-S Refresh was reportedly cancelled, with Nova Lake succeeding Arrow Lake.
Intel's next-gen Nova Lake-S desktop processors should make an appearance at CES 2026, a year from now, after Intel hobbles along to compete at CES 2025 with AMD's landslide amount of laptop and desktop CPUs. We have the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D joining the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on the desktop, and the new flagship Fire Range APUs in the form of the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor heading into next-gen enthusiast laptops.
CES 2025 is right around the corner, with more details on Intel's new CPUs arriving next week... stay tuned.