DLSS support coming to Homeworld 3 and a couple of Early Access titles this week

Upscaling tech is such a big part of PC gaming that NVIDIA announces which titles are adding support for DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS 3 Frame Generation every week. However, with that said, only a handful of PC games are adding support this week - limited to DLSS Super Resolution or DLSS 2. There's no Frame Generation, but hey, there's always next week.

The big one is the long-awaited Homeworld 3 from Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox, which launches on May 14. This strategic sci-fi RTS takes place in beautifully rendered 3D spaces, and for all GeForce RTX owners, DLSS 2 will boost performance while maintaining the game's impressive visual fidelity. Homeworld 3 is the latest installment in a long-running and beloved PC franchise, so there's definite hype surrounding its launch.

The second game getting DLSS 2 support is a little more unknown. It's an Early Access RPG available to play on Steam and already sitting on a 'Mostly Positive' user review rating. With survival mechanics, exploration, action, resource and town management, story, and armies to command in a medieval setting, Bellwright is worth checking out.

Especially if you're a fan of the popular hit Manor Lords (which also has DLSS support), Bellwright also supports co-op, so it's an ambitious game. Check out the trailer below.

The third and final game getting DLSS 2 Super Resolution support this week is Incursion Red River, an Early Access "tactical first-person extraction shooter set in war-torn modern-day Vietnam." With gameplay similar to Escape From Tarkov, Incursion Red River is available on Steam and currently sits on a 'Mostly Positive' user review rating.