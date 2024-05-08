DLSS support coming to Homeworld 3 and a couple of Early Access titles this week

DLSS comes to sci-fi strategy game Homeworls 3, indie survival sim action RPG Bellwright, and tactical first-person Tarkov-like Incursion Red River.

Upscaling tech is such a big part of PC gaming that NVIDIA announces which titles are adding support for DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS 3 Frame Generation every week. However, with that said, only a handful of PC games are adding support this week - limited to DLSS Super Resolution or DLSS 2. There's no Frame Generation, but hey, there's always next week.

The big one is the long-awaited Homeworld 3 from Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox, which launches on May 14. This strategic sci-fi RTS takes place in beautifully rendered 3D spaces, and for all GeForce RTX owners, DLSS 2 will boost performance while maintaining the game's impressive visual fidelity. Homeworld 3 is the latest installment in a long-running and beloved PC franchise, so there's definite hype surrounding its launch.

The second game getting DLSS 2 support is a little more unknown. It's an Early Access RPG available to play on Steam and already sitting on a 'Mostly Positive' user review rating. With survival mechanics, exploration, action, resource and town management, story, and armies to command in a medieval setting, Bellwright is worth checking out.

Especially if you're a fan of the popular hit Manor Lords (which also has DLSS support), Bellwright also supports co-op, so it's an ambitious game. Check out the trailer below.

The third and final game getting DLSS 2 Super Resolution support this week is Incursion Red River, an Early Access "tactical first-person extraction shooter set in war-torn modern-day Vietnam." With gameplay similar to Escape From Tarkov, Incursion Red River is available on Steam and currently sits on a 'Mostly Positive' user review rating.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

