NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs rumored to BOTH have 16GB VRAM

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs both rumored to feature 16GB of VRAM, ready for next-gen 2025 gaming laptops.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

NVIDIA is currently baking its next-generation Blackwell GPU-based GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards in both desktop and notebook form, with some new leaks regarding VRAM capacity on the Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs rumored to BOTH have 16GB VRAM 53
Open Gallery 2

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, we get some juicy leaks about the VRAM capacity on the stack of Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. Starting with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU which will roll out with 16GB of VRAM, but so too will the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU under that; they'll both have 16GB of VRAM.

Under that, we've got the GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU which should have 12GB of VRAM, while the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU will have 8GB of VRAM. Compared to the Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs had 16GB, 12GB, 8GB, 8GB, and 6GB for the RTX 4090 Laptop, RTX 4080 Laptop, RTX 4070 Laptop, RTX 4060 Laptop, and RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs, respectively.

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are expected to use next-gen GDDR7 memory, so we've got some VRAM capacity upgrades, and some speed upgrades (and more important, especially for laptops: power efficiency with GDDR7).

Once NVIDIA unveils its entire fleet of Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs, this is what the VRAM capacity will look like against the GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs:

  • RTX 5090 Laptop: 16GB
  • RTX 5080 Laptop: 16GB
  • RTX 5070 Laptop: 12GB
  • RTX 5060 Laptop: 8GB
  • RTX 4090 Laptop: 16GB
  • RTX 4080 Laptop: 12GB
  • RTX 4070 Laptop: 8GB
  • RTX 4060 Laptop: 8GB
  • RTX 4050 Laptop: 6GB
Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 16' Gaming Laptop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99--
Buy
$2899.99
$2899.99$3127.12$3199.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2024 at 11:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags