NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs rumored to BOTH have 16GB VRAM

NVIDIA is currently baking its next-generation Blackwell GPU-based GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards in both desktop and notebook form, with some new leaks regarding VRAM capacity on the Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, we get some juicy leaks about the VRAM capacity on the stack of Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. Starting with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU which will roll out with 16GB of VRAM, but so too will the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU under that; they'll both have 16GB of VRAM.

Under that, we've got the GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU which should have 12GB of VRAM, while the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU will have 8GB of VRAM. Compared to the Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs had 16GB, 12GB, 8GB, 8GB, and 6GB for the RTX 4090 Laptop, RTX 4080 Laptop, RTX 4070 Laptop, RTX 4060 Laptop, and RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs, respectively.

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are expected to use next-gen GDDR7 memory, so we've got some VRAM capacity upgrades, and some speed upgrades (and more important, especially for laptops: power efficiency with GDDR7).

Once NVIDIA unveils its entire fleet of Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs, this is what the VRAM capacity will look like against the GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs: