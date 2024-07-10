DLSS 3 support is coming to Wuthering Waves, Bears in Space, and The Black Pool

DLSS support added to a batch of new games, from an FPS starring a Bear to an anime-inspired game with millions of players. Check them out.

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play action RPG that was released earlier this year. It arrived on day one with DLSS 2 Super Resolution upscaling support. As part of this week's DLSS announcements from NVIDIA, Wuthering Waves is upgrading its Deep Learning Super Sampling support to include DLSS 3 Frame Generation and Reflex to push performance further. It will arrive alongside the Version 1.1 'Thaw of Eons' update later in the year, which you can see in the following trailer.

Although we've covered it a few times today, thanks to the Black Myth: Wukong GeForce RTX 40 Series bundle announcement and some early performance benchmarks, Black Myth: Wukong will support DLSS 3 Frame Generation on day one. The highly anticipated cinematic action game is set to launch on August 20.

Also adding DLSS 3, DLSS 2, and Reflex support in a recent update is the bright, vibrant, and fun Bears in Space - an "over-the-top bullet-hell FPS." The final game on the list this week is the very cool-sounding 3D action roguelike The Black Room.

Playable solo or with up to three others, The Black Room is all about mixing and matching different abilities, skills, and synergies, like the classic roguelike title Hades. The co-op angle and interesting 'lost in space' setting give this one some serious potential. It's out now and features support for DLSS 3, DLSS 2, and Reflex.

There are now so many titles with DLSS support that it's almost a given, so for me, these weekly DLSS updates from NVIDIA are great because they are another way to see what new PC games are available or on the horizon.

