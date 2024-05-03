LG adds Apple Music Dolby Atmos support to its TVs, making it the first to do so

If you own an LG TV you might now be able to listen to Apple Music with Dolby Atmos support, making LG the first company to add support.

LG has become the very first TV company to add support for Dolby Atmos Apple Music playback to its products, and you won't need to have one of its latest sets to benefit, either. The company says that TVs from as far back as 2018 are good to go, and TVs that don't natively support Dolby Atmos will also work when paired with a compatible soundbar.

The discovery was first made by FlatPanelsHD and later confirmed by LG in a statement to the outlet. This means that LG has set the bar for other TV companies, but it remains to be seen if those companies already have plans in motion to add their own Dolby Atmos support.

While TVs with support for Dolby Atmos can of course play Apple Music via their built-in speakers, you're going to want to hook up a soundbar or compatible audio system to get the most out of the experience. Apple Music isn't the only streamer to offer Dolby Atmos support, either, with Amazon Music and Tidal also offering such a thing - although there is no smart TV support currently. Spotify simply hasn't added Dolby Atmos to anything yet, although that's likely something that will launch if and when the fabled lossless music support arrives.

As for LG owners, the company says that 2018 or later (webOS 4.0 or later) LG Smart TVs are compatible with Apple Music Dolby Atmos. Further, LG TVs that do not support Dolby Atmos on their own will still work if connected to a 2023 or 2024 LG soundbar. LG also notes that using a pair of AirPods or other Apple devices connected via Bluetooth will also enable support for Dolby Atmos.

Don't yet have an Apple Music subscription? LG says that the Apple Music app will offer people the chance to take advantage of a free three-month trial globally, so there's no reason not to take the Dolby Atmos support for a spin.

Apple Music is of course also available just about everywhere else, including the iPhone, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, and other hardware. The Apple Music app can also be found on most streaming devices and game consoles, too.

Beyond the trial, Apple Music costs $10.99 per month while it's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle. That includes other Apple features like Apple TV Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple Arcade, and more. It's the cheapest way to pay if you make use of multiple services.