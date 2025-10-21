LG's new luxury 136-inch Magnit Active Micro LED TV could sell for over $250,000

LG's new and impressive 136-inch screen MAGNIT Active Micro LED display is available now in Korea and coming soon to the United States.

LG's MAGNIT Active Micro LED TVs represent the company's premium and "luxury" home cinema displays that include Active Matrix technology for self-emissive Micro LEDs that ensure each pixel is individually lit. The company's new premium 136-inch screen MAGNIT Active Micro LED display is not only larger than most home theatre projector setups, but it also offers a crisp 4K resolution with an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, similar to what you'd find on an OLED.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

And with a custom surface finish and treatment that enhances black levels, color accuracy, and minimizes external light sources or reflections, the MAGNIT Active Micro LED displays sound like the ultimate solution for watching movies and playing games on a big screen. However, these luxury displays are precisely that - luxury items. With 2023's 118-inch model launching with an eye-watering $237,000 USD tag, we can only imagine what this new and improved 136-inch MAGNIT Active Micro LED will retail for when it launches in the U.S.

This is the sort of display for those out there with first yacht, second Ferrari, and third holiday house money. Basically, someone who wouldn't blink when it comes to spending around a quarter of a million dollars on what's ultimately a big-screen TV.

3

And if that's you, here's what else LG's 136-inch MAGNIT Active Micro LED display includes. The display supports 4K 144 Hz low-latency gaming and watching sports, alongside being calibrated for cinema-accurate Dolby Vision movie presentation. There's also a built-in 100-watt 4.2-channel surround sound built into the left and right sides of the display. It's also packing LG's latest α9 AI Processor 6th Generation chip and the company's smart TV webOS platform.

Ultimately, though it's the sheer size that makes it all sound impressive, where you've basically got four 65-inch TVs joined together in one seamless cutting-edge Micro LED display. "With its impressive size that spans an entire wall in lifelike colors and stunning high-definition detail, the new LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED transforms a home into a true theater, delivering an unmatched cinematic experience," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.