Sonos announces 'breakthrough' Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 with new 'Sound Motion' tech

Sonos has just unveiled its new Arc Ultra, a new premium soundbar that features the company's revolutionary transducer technology called "Sound Motion" with a price of $999.

The company says that a significant breakthrough in audio engineering is something that Sonos is calling Sound Motion, which drastically reduces the size of the transducer while supercharging the bass, which the company adds opens a "new chapter in sound innovation where bigger, better sound can be delivered from smaller products".

Sonos' new Arc Ultra delivers up to double the bass of its predecessor, with an unprecedented 9.1.4 spatial audio in a sleek, sophisticated design. The company has also unveiled its new Sonos Sub 4, which is the next-generation of our iconic subwoofer with a refreshed design and internals, that Sonos says will "elevate your favorite movies, hit shows and more with rumbling bass".

Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos said: "For decades, Sonos has revolutionized home theater and music experiences with products that look as great as they sound. Driven by our hunger for innovation, we created Sound Motion™ to break the boundaries of what's possible by a single speaker, bringing this industry-first transducer technology to home theater where demand for extraordinary sound is equal to designs that fit modern living spaces. Arc Ultra is a reimagination of our best-selling soundbar, leveraging this incredible innovation to deliver an unprecedented sound experience from a sleeker design".

He added: "We've worked tirelessly to resolve the most critical app issues and most requested legacy features. We have reached a level of quality that gives us the confidence to launch our extraordinary new products. As we laid out in our commitments we will continue to improve the software regularly, and are determined to make the Sonos experience better than it's ever been".

Arc Ultra: Breakthrough Sound for Your Home Theater:

Built with first-of-its-kind technology and deep industry collaborations, Arc Ultra provides boosted bass, a spine-tingling spatial audio experience with Dolby Atmos®, and advanced Speech Enhancement for even more levels of control - all in a sleek package that blends into your space and complements large TVs.