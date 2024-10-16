Sonos announces 'breakthrough' Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 with new 'Sound Motion' tech

Sonos has just unveiled its new Arc Ultra, a new premium soundbar that features the company's revolutionary transducer technology called "Sound Motion" with a price of $999.
The company says that a significant breakthrough in audio engineering is something that Sonos is calling Sound Motion, which drastically reduces the size of the transducer while supercharging the bass, which the company adds opens a "new chapter in sound innovation where bigger, better sound can be delivered from smaller products".
Sonos' new Arc Ultra delivers up to double the bass of its predecessor, with an unprecedented 9.1.4 spatial audio in a sleek, sophisticated design. The company has also unveiled its new Sonos Sub 4, which is the next-generation of our iconic subwoofer with a refreshed design and internals, that Sonos says will "elevate your favorite movies, hit shows and more with rumbling bass".
Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos said: "For decades, Sonos has revolutionized home theater and music experiences with products that look as great as they sound. Driven by our hunger for innovation, we created Sound Motion™ to break the boundaries of what's possible by a single speaker, bringing this industry-first transducer technology to home theater where demand for extraordinary sound is equal to designs that fit modern living spaces. Arc Ultra is a reimagination of our best-selling soundbar, leveraging this incredible innovation to deliver an unprecedented sound experience from a sleeker design".
He added: "We've worked tirelessly to resolve the most critical app issues and most requested legacy features. We have reached a level of quality that gives us the confidence to launch our extraordinary new products. As we laid out in our commitments we will continue to improve the software regularly, and are determined to make the Sonos experience better than it's ever been".
Arc Ultra: Breakthrough Sound for Your Home Theater:
Built with first-of-its-kind technology and deep industry collaborations, Arc Ultra provides boosted bass, a spine-tingling spatial audio experience with Dolby Atmos®, and advanced Speech Enhancement for even more levels of control - all in a sleek package that blends into your space and complements large TVs.
- Theater Sound in Your Living Room: Arc Ultra delivers a massive sound stage that precisely places every detail of sound in your room to envelop you in content. The all-new architecture features 14 Sonos-engineered drivers, including a Sound Motion™ woofer and a cluster of tweeters with waveguides on both ends to deliver a 9.1.4 spatial audio experience. Tune with Trueplay™ to pinpoint the best sound for your space, now available for both iOS and Android.
- Never Miss a Word or Whisper: With a new center channel architecture, Arc Ultra maximizes vocal clarity so it's easier to follow dialogue. An all-new advanced Speech Enhancement feature lets you choose your preferred level of dialogue clarity in the Sonos app.
- Cinematic Collaborations: Arc Ultra is the product of deepened Sonos Soundboard relationships. We worked with veteran movie producers and creators like Chris Jenkins and Onnalee Blank to fine-tune Arc Ultra for Dolby Atmos content playback and assemble a studio-worthy experience that rivals professional sound systems.
- Design Worthy of Your Home: Arc Ultra is thoughtfully crafted with a distinctive curved profile, matte finish, and a slimmer appearance that looks elegant when mounted and doesn't obstruct TV bezels when placed on a credenza. Its wrap-around grille extends around the back of the speaker so sound can travel in every direction to completely surround you.
- Seamless Setup and Control: Unlock theater-quality sound in a matter of minutes with a simple HDMI eARC connection and effortlessly control with your TV remote, the Sonos app, Sonos Voice Control, or Amazon Alexa. Touch controls are cleverly housed in a dedicated ledge behind the soundbar to prevent visual distraction. With Bluetooth line-in, Arc Ultra also gives you more ways to stream - whether binging a podcast or setting a playlist before guests arrive.
- Committed to Sustainability: Arc Ultra was designed responsibly with improved serviceability by using more screws and fewer adhesives, halogen-free PCB materials, less silicon material, and a reduced idle power consumption by as much as 20% as a standalone player compared to Arc. Its packaging is 100% recyclable and also 18% smaller in volume, making it more efficient to ship.