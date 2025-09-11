Your car is an Xbox: Microsoft bringing Xbox cloud game streaming to smart EVs

Microsoft is transforming cars into Xbox consoles by offering cloud game streaming directly to smart EVs via LG's upgraded automotive content platform.

TL;DR: Microsoft now enables Xbox Cloud Gaming on LG's webOS automotive platform, allowing passengers to stream Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles directly in select vehicles like the Kia EV3. This service requires a paid auto data plan and a compatible Bluetooth controller, expanding cloud gaming access to connected cars.

Microsoft is bringing Xbox game streaming to your car, but only if you have LG's webOS and a separate paid auto data plan.

Xbox games can now be played on-the-go directly from your car. With the cloud server infrastructure already in place, Microsoft now offers the Xbox app directly on LG's auto platform, allowing passengers to stream games on backseat screens.

"If you're new to gaming, Xbox Cloud Gaming is a great way to get started. All you need to do is connect a compatible Bluetooth controller, launch the Xbox app from your internet-connected in-vehicle infotainment system, log in to your Xbox Game Pass subscription, and start playing."

Right now, LG's webOS platform isn't yet widely used, and is found in select vehicles like Kia's newest electric vehicle, the Kia EV3.

The news is a result of Microsoft's big push into expanding all aspects of cloud gaming, whether it be to stationary gateways like television sets or mobile devices like phones, tablets, or even smart cars.

Right now, cloud streaming can only be accessed via the $20 a month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. There are rumors that Microsoft could offer a standalone game streaming subscription at some point, and Microsoft is also working with AMD to make custom silicon for cloud-based devices.