PS5 Pro CPU upgrade to be more hype than performance

The CPU for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro is expected to bring a 10% increase in performance compared to the standard PS5, but only in certain games.

Published
2 minutes & 11 seconds read time

Earlier this week we got confirmed specifications on Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro, with many of the consoles innerworkings being revealed we learned Sony will be including a CPU with a 10% performance boost compared to the standard PS5. But what does this mean for gamers?

In a recent video by Digital Foundry, the gold-standard when it comes to reviewing gaming hardware and technology, a question was posed to the tech experts regarding the impact of the 10% CPU performance boost. The experts explained that a 10% increase in performance is likely to not be enough to enable developers to push CPU-bound titles from 30FPS to 40FPS, as the CPU would still need to require some headroom.

However, it's probable that 40FPS may be enabled for titles that already run at 30+FPS on the standard PS5. While the aforementioned may be an option for developers, Sony is pushing for higher visual fidelity over framerate, with an emphasis on raytracing. This means that developers will likely choose to go for better graphics than framerate. However, the upgraded CPU should offer better stability in 40FPS modes, but the number of games utilizing this mode may be very limited.

