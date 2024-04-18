Gamer beats Elden Ring using just one button and Morse code

A gamer decided to take on FromSoftware's Elden Ring with just a single button and morse code, and they have managed to slay the Elden Beast.

Just when you thought Elden Ring was hard enough, a gamer demonstrated his patience and skill at the FromSoftware title by tackling it from start to finish using just a single button and Morse code.

The persistence, patience and resilience of gamers never fails to impressive me, especially when a gamer decides to purposefully make the game they are playing harder than necessary to create a unique challenge. Twitch streamer Silithur embarked on one of these adventures and decided to test his patience in Elden Ring only equipped with a button, Morse code, and a dream of beating the entire game.

On April 13 Silithur achieved what he set out to do, defeating the Elden Boss and becoming an Elden Lord. Elden Ring has become somewhat of a benchmark for gamers wanting to challenge themselves, as Silithur isn't the first to tackle the difficult game in an unconventional way, as back in April another Twitch streamer and psychology graduate beat the game using nothing but a brain signal controller. Another gamer took on Elden Ring with a dance pad, beating it with sweet moves.

"I announce that yesterday we finished Elden Ring with a button, arriving and killing all the Bosses that provide memories. It has been quite an adventure and I had not dared to do another challenge of this caliber for years. Thanks to those who have accompanied me on the trip. Challenge completed," wrote Silithur (translated by Google)

