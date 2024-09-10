PS5 Pro Enhanced patches will be free just like PS4 to PS5 upgrades

Just like the last-gen to current-gen upgrade path, PS5 Pro's game enhancement patches will also be free.

Sony's new PS5 Pro will arrive on November 7 for a premium $700 price tag. The major selling point of the new system is that it can offer big in-game performance leaps in existing PS5 games through its combined trio of hardware and software innovations; new AI-driven upscaling via PSSR can be used in tandem with a new beefier GPU to actually double in-game frame rates and even triple raytracing performance.

But to get the most out of the PS5 Pro, developers will need to issue game-specific patches. Sony has confirmed that these patches, which are known as PS5 Pro Enhanced patches, will be free. Anyone who bought a PS5 during 2020 knows about this process--developers and publishers would roll out a series of free upgrade patches that would bring PS4 games forward to the new PS5 generation, complete with boosts in graphical fidelity and frame rates.

The PlayStation 5 Pro has two ways to upgrade in-game performance: Game Boost, which is native and automatically applied to supported games, and PS5 Pro Enhanced, which are software-optimized patches that are released by game developers. Sony has told CNET that 40-50 games will receive PS5 Pro Enhanced upgrades when the system launches.

This is similar to how Sony handled in-game boosts across the PS4 to PS5 generational shift; the PS5 also had these two separate ways to raise game performance.

Here's what PS5 architect Mark Cerny said about the features in a PlayStation Blog post:

PS5 Pro Game Boost

Other enhancements include PS5 Pro Game Boost, which can apply to more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro Enhanced