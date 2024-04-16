PS5 Pro will have an 'ultra-boost' mode that increases graphics and framerate

Sony has informed developers that the PS5 Pro will have an 'ultra-boost' mode that will help old games perform better on the new console.

It has been a day for PS5 Pro news as The Verge has posted yet another article revealing more details about the upcoming console.

As I have previously outlined, Sony's upcoming console slated to be launched in the 2024 holiday period, will come with significant performance hikes compared to the standard PS5, and with these performances jumps will be a bump in visual fidelity for games, as indicated by the PS5 Pro "Enhanced" label Sony will be putting on games that meet specific criteria. But what about old game that don't get the new label? Will they run better on the PS5 Pro?

Sony has thought of that and has provided developers with an "ultra-boost" mode that will help Variable Refresh Rate modes run at a higher framerate, and games with a variable resolution may render at higher resolutions. Furthermore, framerates are believed to be more stable on the PS5 Pro.

The Verge report, which cites sources close to Sony's internal plans, states it believes the PS5 Pro will offer better performance in old games that don't reach the standards set to get an "Enhanced" label. However, developers that don't download Sony's latest SDK and patch their game won't receive performance improvements in the PS5 Pro's "ultra-boost" mode.