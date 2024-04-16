PlayStation 5 Pro release window has a major issue no one is talking about

The release window for Sony's PlayStation Pro console has been double confirmed but has now raised an important question that needs to be answered.

The specifications for the PlayStation 5 Pro have leaked and it now seems we have a very good idea of what Sony has been baking behind the scenes and when they plan on releasing it.

The specs for the PS5 Pro were originally leaked back in March, which reportedly sparked an investigation by Sony into which developer seemingly broke the silence on what is under the PS5 Pro's hood, leading to a further assumption the specifications were legitimate. Now, we have a double confirmation of the specifications as The Verge obtained what appears to be a more detailed developer blueprint for the PS5 Pro, which listed many of the same March specs and even more that weren't previously known. Check out that full specs list below.

One piece of information that surfaced was the release window for the PS5 Pro - the 2024 holiday period. This got me thinking. What game will Sony market with the PS5 Pro to sell it? Or is the company going to entirely rely on the performance hike from the standard PS5 to entice gamers? I proceeded to check what Sony has in the 2024 pipeline in terms of games, specifically system seller-caliber titles such as the God of War franchise from Santa Monica Studios or the Spider-Man games from Insomniac Games.

What I found was interesting, as there wasn't anything scheduled to come out around that time at all. All of the titles that would typically fall into the system-seller category have already been released on the PS5, and most of their sequels are scheduled to drop sometime in 2025. Sony simply doesn't have a big PS5 Pro exclusive title ready to launch alongside the console.

So, what will Sony do? Gamers will need to have a reason to purchase a PS5 Pro, especially if they are upgrading from the standard PS5. With no big system-selling game ready to launch in the holiday season of 2024, as per the leaks suggest, I suspect Sony will result to rolling out "PS5 Pro Enhanced" editions of the games it used to sell the standard PS5, which would introduce a - hopefully - major graphical improvement that would be worthy enough of running out and picking up the new console.

I would expect to see any, or even all of the following titles receive the PS5 Pro Enhanced label:

God of War: Ragnarok

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Horizon Forbidden West

Death Stranding

The Last of Us Part 1/2

Two games that are set to deliver impressive visuals on PlayStation 5 are the third-party titles Black Myth: Wukong and Star Wars Outlaws - both releasing in August. However, as of writing, there are no major first-party PS5 titles penciled in for the Holiday 2024 period.

Slapping the PS5 Pro Enhanced label and re-releasing the titles may not be enough for gamers to want to purchase the new console; Sony really needs a new jaw-dropping game that makes gamers think, "I need to buy a PS5 Pro to play that game". However, it doesn't appear the company has one, which leads me to believe that perhaps the 2024 holiday release window isn't exactly accurate.

Ultimately, what good is crazy performance on the PS5 Pro without a game/s to show it off?