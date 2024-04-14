MSI's new AGESA update adds support for AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs

MSI MPG B650 Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard gets AGESA ComboPi 1.1.7.0 update, which supports AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

MSI has just unleashed the new AGESA ComboPi 1.1.7.0 patch, which supports AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs coming later this year.

MSI MPG B650 Carbon Wi-Fi mobo gets Zen 5 support (source: MSI)
MSI MPG B650 Carbon Wi-Fi mobo gets Zen 5 support (source: MSI)

MSI's new MPG B650 Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard firmware confirms Zen 5 support by using "next-gen CPU" in its description. We should expect AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9000 series, codenamed Granite Ridge, to usher in the next-generation Zen 5 architecture with some hearty improvements.

We should expect AMD to unveil its next-generation Zen 5 processors that will fill its Ryzen 9000 series family of CPUs, led by the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X processor that we've seen benchmarked in Cinebench R24 recently with 46% more multi-threaded performance over the current Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7950X processor.

Zen 5 won't require a new socket, which is another tick for its future dominance for AMD, with existing AM5 motherboards, including the MSI MPG B650 Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard that just got its new firmware, supporting Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs.

AMD plans to support its AM5 socket until 2025, compared to its rival Intel, forcing a new LGA 1851 socket for its upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors. New processors, forced DDR5 support, and new motherboards for Intel's next-gen CPU, while AM5 users can buy a new Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 series CPU and enjoy a huge CPU upgrade.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

