ASUS AM5 mobos get next-gen Zen 5 'Granite Ridge' CPU support with new BIOS

ASUS AM5 motherboards based on the X670E chipset get updated with new AMD AGESA 1.1.7.0 BIOS updates, adds support for next-gen Zen 5 'Granite Ridge' CPUs.

ASUS has just pushed out some new BIOS updates for its fleet of X670E-powered AM5 motherboards, which supports AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based "Granite Ridge" processors coming later this year.

Zen 5 CPUs supported on ASUS X670E motherboards (source: HardwareLuxx)
The next-gen AMD Ryzen "Zen 5" family of processors is codenamed Granite Ridge, powered by the new Zen 5 core architecture, and is now supported on ASUS X670E-based motherboards with a new AMD AM5 AGESA 1.1.7.0 BIOS update. This is the second notable BIOS update from ASUS, the previous one added 256GB DDR5 RAM support through the latest 64GB modules... and now, Zen 5 support.

HardwareLuxx posted the latest AM5 SMU table, showing all of the latest updates found in the AMD AGESA firmware, with the latest AGESA 1.1.7.0 UPDATE dropping the ComboAM5PI scheme to FireRangePI. FireRange, you say? Fire Range is the codename of AMD's upcoming mobile-focused Zen 5-based processors, with Granite Ridge being the desktop-focused Zen 5-powered CPUs.

The ASUS X670E motherboards included in this new BIOS update supporting Zen 5 processors includes:

  • ROG Crosshair X670E HERO
  • ROG Crosshair X670E GENE
  • ROG Crosshair X670E EXTREME
  • ROG Strix X670E-A GAMING Wi-Fi
  • ROG Strix X670E-E GAMING Wi-Fi
  • ROG Strix X670E-F GAMING Wi-Fi
  • ROG Strix X670E-I GAMING Wi-Fi
