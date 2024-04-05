ViewSonic XG272-2K-OLED gaming monitor unveiled for the US at $899

The age of OLED gaming monitors is here with numerous company's announcing their own versions of the gorgeous new pixel technology.

Now we have some information on a new gaming monitor from ViewSonic, the XG272-2K-OLED. According to TFTCentral, ViewSonic will be releasing this new OLED variant sometime next month, but according to the Amazon listing it will be dropping on April 8, 2024. The XG272-2K-OLED is a 27-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a 240Hz refresh rate and a speedy 0.01ms response time (0.02ms GtG). Additionally, the XG272-2K-OLED will cover 100% of sRGB and 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it suitable for creators working with video/photo editing.

Other features include support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync. Furthermore, the XG272-2K-OLED will have a peak brightness of 450 nits with HDR, come with a remote control, and the following connectivity options: 1x 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 3x USB Type-A, 1x USB Type-B, 1x USB Type-C.

