Amazon walks out of its 'Just Walk Out' technology after being plagued with issues

Amazon has decided to remove its 'Just Walk Out' technology from all its Fresh grocery stores across the US following numerous issues.

Amazon has decided to remove its "Just Walk Out" technology from its Fresh grocery stories across the United States, following the self-checkout system being plagued with numerous problems.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to a report from The Information, Amazon has decided to axe its "Just Walk Out" technology from its Fresh grocery stores across the US, which includes a multitude of cameras, sensors, and 1,000 human eyeballs to function. For those who don't know, the Just Walk Out system was touted as an automated future way of shopping as consumers could simply walk into the store, grab what they need, pay for it at a counter without a cashier, and then leave.

During this process a consumer is constantly scanned by sensors and cameras positioned around the store. However, Just Walk Out doesn't involve zero humans, as reports indicate there are more than 1,000 real people in India scanning the camera feeds to detect that all patrons are accurately checking out. Additionally, these stores required high ceilings to achieve the appropriate camera angles for maximum monitoring.

These stores also caused headaches for Amazon in the legal department as a class action suit in New York accused the company of collecting biometric identifier information without properly disclosing the practices to consumers, a violation of the state's Biometric Identifier Information Law, which requires businesses to disclose to customers when data is being collected for identification purposes.

For all of these reasons and more Amazon has decided to remove the technology from its Fresh grocery stores, which were only in half the total of amount of Amazon Fresh stores in the US.