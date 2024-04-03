Amazon walks out of its 'Just Walk Out' technology after being plagued with issues

Amazon has decided to remove its 'Just Walk Out' technology from all its Fresh grocery stores across the US following numerous issues.

Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

Amazon has decided to remove its "Just Walk Out" technology from its Fresh grocery stories across the United States, following the self-checkout system being plagued with numerous problems.

Amazon walks out of its 'Just Walk Out' technology after being plagued with issues 651566
Open Gallery 2

According to a report from The Information, Amazon has decided to axe its "Just Walk Out" technology from its Fresh grocery stores across the US, which includes a multitude of cameras, sensors, and 1,000 human eyeballs to function. For those who don't know, the Just Walk Out system was touted as an automated future way of shopping as consumers could simply walk into the store, grab what they need, pay for it at a counter without a cashier, and then leave.

During this process a consumer is constantly scanned by sensors and cameras positioned around the store. However, Just Walk Out doesn't involve zero humans, as reports indicate there are more than 1,000 real people in India scanning the camera feeds to detect that all patrons are accurately checking out. Additionally, these stores required high ceilings to achieve the appropriate camera angles for maximum monitoring.

These stores also caused headaches for Amazon in the legal department as a class action suit in New York accused the company of collecting biometric identifier information without properly disclosing the practices to consumers, a violation of the state's Biometric Identifier Information Law, which requires businesses to disclose to customers when data is being collected for identification purposes.

For all of these reasons and more Amazon has decided to remove the technology from its Fresh grocery stores, which were only in half the total of amount of Amazon Fresh stores in the US.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/3/2024 at 12:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theinformation.com, engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags