MSI MPG 272QR WD-OLED X50: the first 27-inch 1440p 500Hz monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a

MSI teases its new ultra-high-end MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50: the world's first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with next-gen DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity.

TL;DR: MSI has unveiled the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50, the world's first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor. It features DisplayPort 2.1a with 80Gbps bandwidth, VESA ClearMR21000, and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications. It includes NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, OLED Care 2.0 technology, and a 3-year OLED warranty, ensuring high performance and durability.

MSI has just teased its new ultra-high-end MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50: the world's first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, featuring full DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity with up to 80Gbps of speeds through UHBR20.

The new MSI MPG 272QR QD-OLED gaming monitor is not just the first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, but it seems to be the very first to have VESA ClearMR21000 certification, so you can expect some bloody good image quality out of MSI's new flagship panel.

MSI's new MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor also features VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, a 3-year OLED warranty, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. MSI also includes its in-house OLED Care 2.0 technology, minimizing the worries of OLED burn-in over the years.

1440p gaming at a crazy-high 500FPS won't be a problem thanks to the UHBR20 support through DisplayPort 2.1a and its full 80Gbps of bandwidth, this allows the MSI MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor to run its native 1440p at the native 500Hz refresh, without using Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology.

MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 features: