Displays & Projectors

MSI MPG 272QR WD-OLED X50: the first 27-inch 1440p 500Hz monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a

MSI teases its new ultra-high-end MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50: the world's first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with next-gen DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI has unveiled the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50, the world's first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor. It features DisplayPort 2.1a with 80Gbps bandwidth, VESA ClearMR21000, and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications. It includes NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, OLED Care 2.0 technology, and a 3-year OLED warranty, ensuring high performance and durability.

MSI has just teased its new ultra-high-end MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50: the world's first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, featuring full DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity with up to 80Gbps of speeds through UHBR20.

4

The new MSI MPG 272QR QD-OLED gaming monitor is not just the first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, but it seems to be the very first to have VESA ClearMR21000 certification, so you can expect some bloody good image quality out of MSI's new flagship panel.

MSI's new MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor also features VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, a 3-year OLED warranty, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. MSI also includes its in-house OLED Care 2.0 technology, minimizing the worries of OLED burn-in over the years.

1440p gaming at a crazy-high 500FPS won't be a problem thanks to the UHBR20 support through DisplayPort 2.1a and its full 80Gbps of bandwidth, this allows the MSI MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor to run its native 1440p at the native 500Hz refresh, without using Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology.

MSI MPG 272QR WD-OLED X50: the first 27-inch 1440p 500Hz monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a 801MSI MPG 272QR WD-OLED X50: the first 27-inch 1440p 500Hz monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a 802

MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 features:

  • DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20) - Offering up to 80Gbps bandwidth, allowing gamers to enjoy native, lossless 2K at 500Hz for a smoother experience.
  • Fastest 0.03ms GtG response time and 500Hz refresh rate.
  • QD Premium Color - Ensures the color meets the market standard - Delta E≤2.
  • Incredible HDR visual - VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500.
  • VESA Certified ClearMR 21000 delivers crystal-clear images to mitigate the issues caused by motion blur.
  • MSI OLED Care 2.0 - Reduced the risk of OLED image burn-in.
  • 3-Year Burn-In Warranty - Including coverage for OLED burn-in.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

