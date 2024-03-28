Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro design leaks in new 5K renders

Renders of the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have leaked online, revealing a 360-degree look at Google's upcoming flagship smartphone.

Extremely HD renders of Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have leaked online, revealing what buyers can expect out of the company's next-generation smartphones.

91mobiles and MySmartPrice published renders of Google's next smartphone back in January and they were believed to be the standard Pixel 9, but according to new reports those renders are actually the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, per Steve Hemmerstoffer from OnLeaks. There are four 5K renders of the upcoming devices and a 360-degree video that can be seen above.

The renders reveal a slightly different design compared to the Pixel 8, with the Pixel 9 Pro featuring much more rounded edges and a thick rear camera module that houses a triple-camera setup. Furthermore, the renders show that the Pixel 9 will have a flat display and a centered punch-hole selfie camera.

More specifically, the Pixel 9 display will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 9 Pro at 6.03-inch and 6.1-inch, respectively. The Pixel 9 measures 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, and 12mm with the rear camera bump, per OnLeaks. The Pixel 9 series is also expected to adopt Qi2 charging technology, which will increase its wireless charging speeds to 15W.

Reports indicate that the Pixel 9 series will feature the unreleased Tensor G4 chipset and have a magnetic alignment for wireless charging.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, 91mobiles.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

