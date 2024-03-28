Baltimore bridge collapse aftermath photographed from space

Maxar Technologies satellites photographed the unfortunate collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore caused by a cargo ship.

Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning when it was struck by a massive cargo ship.

The tragic event has now been captured by space, showcasing the 1.6-mile (2.57 km) long bridge mostly submerged in the cold waters of the Patapsco River. The massive cargo ship that measures 984 feet, named Dali, was en route to its destination in Colombo, Sri Lanka when it lost power and unfortunately steered itself into one of the critical pillars supporting the Key Bridge. Within just minutes, the bridge collapsed, sending people and vehicles into the water below.

Six people are presumed dead, with rescue efforts still underway to search for any remaining survivors. Before the collision took place, the ship sent out a signal to officials informing them that the cargo ship was going to collide with one of the pillars.

This distress call gave officials time to stop traffic from both sides of the four-lane bridge. Furthermore, the reason for the blackout on the ship has yet to be discovered. Maxar Technologies, a Colorado-based company that operates various satellites, has captured the destruction with an Earth-facing satellite.

Baltimore bridge collapse aftermath photographed from space 011651
Open Gallery 5

"The national economy and the world's economy depends on the Port of Baltimore. The port handles more cars and more farm equipment than any other port in the country," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. The governor described the collapse of the bridge a "global crisis".

Baltimore bridge collapse aftermath photographed from space 1156125
Open Gallery 5

"It's pretty devastating, certainly, seeing not just what's going on with the cargo containers, but just looking at what was a bridge span - three bridge spans that is pretty much gone. It's just utter devastation," said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board

Baltimore bridge collapse aftermath photographed from space 15156
Open Gallery 5
Baltimore bridge collapse aftermath photographed from space 215155
Open Gallery 5
Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/28/2024 at 12:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, twitter.com, edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags