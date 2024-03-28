Baltimore bridge collapse aftermath photographed from space

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning when it was struck by a massive cargo ship.

The tragic event has now been captured by space, showcasing the 1.6-mile (2.57 km) long bridge mostly submerged in the cold waters of the Patapsco River. The massive cargo ship that measures 984 feet, named Dali, was en route to its destination in Colombo, Sri Lanka when it lost power and unfortunately steered itself into one of the critical pillars supporting the Key Bridge. Within just minutes, the bridge collapsed, sending people and vehicles into the water below.

Six people are presumed dead, with rescue efforts still underway to search for any remaining survivors. Before the collision took place, the ship sent out a signal to officials informing them that the cargo ship was going to collide with one of the pillars.

This distress call gave officials time to stop traffic from both sides of the four-lane bridge. Furthermore, the reason for the blackout on the ship has yet to be discovered. Maxar Technologies, a Colorado-based company that operates various satellites, has captured the destruction with an Earth-facing satellite.

"The national economy and the world's economy depends on the Port of Baltimore. The port handles more cars and more farm equipment than any other port in the country," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. The governor described the collapse of the bridge a "global crisis".

"It's pretty devastating, certainly, seeing not just what's going on with the cargo containers, but just looking at what was a bridge span - three bridge spans that is pretty much gone. It's just utter devastation," said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board

