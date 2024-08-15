Google's fully self-designed Tensor G5 chips made on TSMC 3nm node, breaks up with Samsung

Google's next-generation flagship Tensor G5 processor will be made on TSMC's new 3nm process node, seeing the US giant moving away from Samsung, which even made its just-announced Tensor G4 processor that powers the new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones.

In a new report from Ctee, we're learning that Google has tapped TSMC for its 3nm process node, of which it'll use for its new Tensor G5 processor. The new Tensor G5 processor is a fully self-designed chip by Google, and will use new InFO-POP advanced packaging, which will provide Google with an edge extending its software to hardware, to compete in the edge AI market.

Google's in-house chips aren't just limited to smartphones, with the TPU tensor processors deployed for a while now, hitting the 7th generation. Ctee's source believes that ANXION is also built with the help of TSMC and produced on its 5nm process node to "achieve excellent power saving effects" adds Ctee.

Previously, the ASIC strategy was led by Broadcom and Marvell, with Taiwanese manufacturers relying on their excellent back-end design and leading processors to seize Google's self-developed business opportunities. Ctee reports that MediaTek, TSMC, and Creative will win relevant orders for Google's new Tensor G5 processor.

Google has been working with Samsung for the past 4 years on making its Tensor G series processors, but now the US company is breaking up with the South Korean electronics giant for its new Tensor G5 chip. The new Tensor G5 processor is still in the tape-out stage, and in order to challenge the high-end smartphone market, the first key is to be one of the first to market with a high-end processor made on TSMC's newer 3nm process node.

Apple's upcoming A18 processor is made on TSMC N3, with Qualcomm and MediaTek planning to launch new flagship mobile processors in Q4 2024. Google doesn't have much of the smartphone market share with its Pixel family of handsets, but the Android market accounts for over 70% of the smartphone ecosystem.

There are multiple billions of Android smartphone users, with Google wanting to have the same complete integration of software and hardware with its future smartphones -- and Tensor G5 is a big part of that -- just like Apple has with its iPhones.

Google recently added Gemini AI models and assistant technology into the Android OS with its latest Pixel 9 smartphones, but we could see some issues with Android smartphone makers -- especially Samsung, as they sell the most Android smartphones on the planet -- if Google has better integration of hardware into its software with future Pixel smartphones.

The world of AI smartphones is just beginning, with both Google and Apple at the forefront of AI inside of phones with the new Pixel 9 series, and upcoming iPhone 16 family of smartphones next month.