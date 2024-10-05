Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Google Pixel smartphone busted sending private user data back to Google every 15 minutes

Google's latest flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, reportedly sends private user information back to Google servers every 15 minutes.

Google Pixel smartphone busted sending private user data back to Google every 15 minutes
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

A new report from Cybernews has focussed on the web traffic between Google and its latest flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Pixel smartphone busted sending private user data back to Google every 15 minutes 85214
2

The report states that cybersecurity researchers at Cybernews analyzed the Pixel 9 Pro XL's web traffic and determined that even before any app is installed, the smartphone sends private user data back to Google servers. More specifically, the analysis found "Every 15 minutes, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sends a data packet to Google" and within this packet of data is private information such as a users email address, phone number, location, network status, and other telemetry data.

Additionally, security researcher Aras Nazarovas said the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL periodically attempts to download and run new code, "potentially opening up security risks." The key takeaways from the analysis were private user information being sent back to Google in the background every 15 minutes, the device automatically connecting to device management and policy enforcement endpoints, which suggests Google has remote control capabilities.

"The Pixel 9 Pro XL repeatedly uses PII for authentication, configuration, and logging. This practice doesn't align with the industry's best anonymization practices and appears excessive. The smartphone transmits the user's email address, location, and phone number, even when utilizing a variety of other identifiers for the user and the device," Nazarovas said

Furthermore, the analysis uncovered the Pixel device connected to services such as Face Grouping endpoints without consent from the user, and in some instances the calculator app leaked calculations history.

"The amount of data transmitted and the potential for remote management casts doubt on who truly owns the device. Users may have paid for it, but the deep integration of surveillance systems in the ecosystem may leave users vulnerable to privacy violations," Nazarovas said

Photo of the product for sale

PlayStation 5 Disc Version PS5 Console

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$589.00
$589.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2024 at 1:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:cybernews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles