TT Show Episode 26 - Dune gets an epic new game and Samsung sends Galaxy phones into Space

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta visit Arrakis in Dune Awakening, head into orbit with Galaxy phones, and visit the RipperDoc for some eye implants.

Published
4 minutes & 13 seconds read time

The TT show is back, and this week, Jak and Kosta take a closer look at several cool-looking games on the horizon. With the smash hit Dune Part Two now in cinemas, the sci-fi franchise is getting a massive open-world survival MMO called Dune Awakening from the creators of Conan Exiles. With new info and gameplay, the Arrakis-set title is looking very spicy.

The duo also looks at PlayStation classic Ghost of Tsushima, finally coming to PC (Assassin's Creed meets Shogun), and the breathtaking indie action RPG No Rest for the Wicked.

In the world of science and space, Jak brings up Samsung's recent (and super fun) marketing stunt, which sent Galaxy phones into the lower atmosphere to take a few snaps of planet Earth. Plus, new solar-powered implants that can restore someone's vision are paving the way for a Cyberpunk future.

Jak and Kosta also discuss the recent NVIDIA lawsuit relating to copyright infringements when training complex generative AI models, what happens when the Cybertruck meets a .50 cal weapon, take a look at Quake II RTX running on a CPU, and more!

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO DLSS 3 16GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1099.99
$1099.99--
Buy
$1099.99
$1099.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2024 at 12:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags