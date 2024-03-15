TT Show Episode 26 - Dune gets an epic new game and Samsung sends Galaxy phones into Space

The TT show is back, and this week, Jak and Kosta take a closer look at several cool-looking games on the horizon. With the smash hit Dune Part Two now in cinemas, the sci-fi franchise is getting a massive open-world survival MMO called Dune Awakening from the creators of Conan Exiles. With new info and gameplay, the Arrakis-set title is looking very spicy.
The duo also looks at PlayStation classic Ghost of Tsushima, finally coming to PC (Assassin's Creed meets Shogun), and the breathtaking indie action RPG No Rest for the Wicked.
In the world of science and space, Jak brings up Samsung's recent (and super fun) marketing stunt, which sent Galaxy phones into the lower atmosphere to take a few snaps of planet Earth. Plus, new solar-powered implants that can restore someone's vision are paving the way for a Cyberpunk future.
Jak and Kosta also discuss the recent NVIDIA lawsuit relating to copyright infringements when training complex generative AI models, what happens when the Cybertruck meets a .50 cal weapon, take a look at Quake II RTX running on a CPU, and more!
Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
