Dune Awakening is an Unreal Engine 5 powered survival game set on the harsh planet of Arrakis

Dune: Awakening is a new open world survival MMO from the Conan: Exiles studio and it looks incredible. Survive the deadliest planet in the universe!

Dune: Part Two is currently in cinemas worldwide, outperforming expectations at the box office and dazzling critics and moviegoers alike. This makes the debut trailer for Funcom's Dune: Awakening a case of 'perfect timing.' A new open-world survival MMO from the studio behind the long-running Conan Exiles, Awakening takes place on the harsh desert planet of Arrakis and looks pretty awesome.

Dune: Awakening, image credit: Funcom.

With the game running on the latest version of Unreal Engine, Dune: Awakening will see you (and others) try to survive on Arrakis while contending against giant sandworms and scavenging resources in an ever-changing world. It's ambitious stuff, and again, in step with the stunning and epic Dune: Part Two.

As expected, one of the critical survival elements of the game will be staying hydrated and sticking to rocky areas. The game expands Conan Exiles' base-building, and in the trailer, you can see this in action with the player placing down 'holograms' that are then turned into actual structures once the suitable materials are gathered. Friends can contribute, too, as Dune: Awakening is a multiplayer title.

You'll be able to create some pretty elaborate buildings, and unlike Conan, you can save them and share them as blueprints with friends and other players. Of course, as a game set in the same universe as Frank Herbert's books and Denis Villeneuve's films, political intrigue will play a significant role, and you'll be able to align with the iconic great houses of Dune.

Dune: Awakening is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Although no release date has been announced, the game has been in development for a few years, and you can sign up for the upcoming Closed Beta at the game's official site.

Here's the full trailer and a breakdown of the game's key features. Stay tuned for more.