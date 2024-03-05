Dune Awakening is an Unreal Engine 5 powered survival game set on the harsh planet of Arrakis

Dune: Part Two is currently in cinemas worldwide, outperforming expectations at the box office and dazzling critics and moviegoers alike. This makes the debut trailer for Funcom's Dune: Awakening a case of 'perfect timing.' A new open-world survival MMO from the studio behind the long-running Conan Exiles, Awakening takes place on the harsh desert planet of Arrakis and looks pretty awesome.
With the game running on the latest version of Unreal Engine, Dune: Awakening will see you (and others) try to survive on Arrakis while contending against giant sandworms and scavenging resources in an ever-changing world. It's ambitious stuff, and again, in step with the stunning and epic Dune: Part Two.
As expected, one of the critical survival elements of the game will be staying hydrated and sticking to rocky areas. The game expands Conan Exiles' base-building, and in the trailer, you can see this in action with the player placing down 'holograms' that are then turned into actual structures once the suitable materials are gathered. Friends can contribute, too, as Dune: Awakening is a multiplayer title.
You'll be able to create some pretty elaborate buildings, and unlike Conan, you can save them and share them as blueprints with friends and other players. Of course, as a game set in the same universe as Frank Herbert's books and Denis Villeneuve's films, political intrigue will play a significant role, and you'll be able to align with the iconic great houses of Dune.
Dune: Awakening is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Although no release date has been announced, the game has been in development for a few years, and you can sign up for the upcoming Closed Beta at the game's official site.
Here's the full trailer and a breakdown of the game's key features. Stay tuned for more.
Awaken The Sleeper
Your journey begins on Arrakis, with its vast deserts and colossal sandworms. Meet characters from the movies and books as you follow your story across Dune. Discover new allies and enemies and exploit your relationships to uncover the mystery that lies just beneath the surface of the sands.
Choose Your Identity
Craft your identity and build your prowess, from deep character creation to skills and abilities taught by specialists like Mentats and Bene Gesserit. Declare your loyalties by what you wear and become known by what you do, whether you are a specialized master or multi-talented adept.
Explore Arrakis Like Never Before
Dune: Awakening brings the epic landscapes of Arrakis to vivid life. Explore boundless rolling dunes, ancient underground Ecology Labs, and deep canyons pockmarked with caves, where bandits seek easy prey. Wander the bustling villages before braving the lawless and ever-changing deep desert.
An Ever-Changing World
Beyond the Shield Wall, cataclysmic Coriolis storms regularly alter the landscape, uncovering new valuable resources and sweeping away player-built outposts. When the dust settles, the race is on. Scout the fresh new land and uncover the secrets of the sands.
Survive the Deadliest Planet in the Universe
On Arrakis, water is life. Learn where to find it in the world, how to extract it from bodies, and exercise water discipline by maintaining your stillsuit. Choose where to craft and develop your shelter to survive sun and sandstorms. Weigh each step in the open desert against the risk of sandworms.
Combined Arms
Engage in epic 3rd person combat, from deadly ambushes to large battles, with fast-paced interplay between infantry, ground, and flying vehicles. Utilize everything at your disposal, from Holtzman gadgets to an array of ranged firearms. Stretch the limits of human potential using melee techniques and other abilities taught by the Great Schools of the Imperium.
Control the Spice
Search the deserts for massive spice blows to harvest the most valuable resource in the universe. Gather players for a foray into the deep desert or scavenge what you can on the sidelines. Sell spice on the exchange or consume it to expand your potential at the cost of addiction.
Control Arrakis
Create a guild and grow it into a House Minor by allying yourself with one of the Great Houses. Rise above your rivals and assert economic dominance by controlling valuable resources. Like the sands, power is ever shifting.
From Shelter to Fortress
Create your base, choosing each building piece from a range of distinct styles. Find solid rock away from roaming sandworms and raise temporary outposts for your interests beyond The Shield Wall.
Craft Your Way to the Top
Craft weapons, armor, vehicles, attachments, modifications, and much more. Hone your crafting skills and acquire the rarest schematics. Creating an efficient harvesting operation and chain of production to make it big on the exchange will grant you wealth and power but also powerful enemies.