NVIDIA sued by three authors for copyright infringement

NVIDIA has been sued by three authors, who claim that the company used its books without their permission to train its AI platform, NeMo.

Three authors have sued chipmaker NVIDIA, claiming the company used their books without their permission to train its AI platform, NeMo.

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed last Friday in San Francisco federal court and claimed that NVDIAI had used the author's books without their permission in the dataset used to train the NeMo AI platform, which is designed to simulate ordinary written language.

The lawsuit didn't specify the damages the authors are seeking, but according to the lawsuit, the following books were used to train the AI model: Keene's 2008 novel "Ghost Walk," Nazemian's 2019 novel "Like a Love Story," and O'Nan's 2007 novella "Last Night at the Lobster."

Notably, the dataset used to train NeMo contains nearly 200,000 books, but NVIDIA removed the dataset in October 2023 due to copyright infringement claims. However, the authors behind the lawsuit claim that NVIDIA's decision to remove the dataset is an admission of guilt.

At the time of writing, NVIDIA hasn't commented on the lawsuit, but if it does respond, we will be sure to update you. NVIDIA is joining the growing list of tech companies facing lawsuits for using datasets that contain copywritten content to train generative AI platforms.

