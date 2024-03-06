Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut launches DLSS3, FSR3, XeSS support on the PC on May 16

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for the PC has been announced, launches on May 16: supports up to 48:9 aspect ratio, with AI-upscaling from everyone.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has been announced for the PC, with the game dropping on May 16 with a huge array of PC features and technology support. Check out the trailer:

The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will support ultrawide monitors like the game was fully supported for it, offering support for 21:9, 32:9, and even 49:9 aspect ratios. So, if you've got Samsung's ballistic 57-inch Odyssey Neo QLED gaming monitor, you will be in heaven.

The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut features support for ultrawide gaming monitors and AI upscaling solutions, including NVIDIA DLSS3, AMD FSR3, and Intel XeSS. The game also features controller support, so you can hook up your PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and enjoy that haptic feedback from the controller in your hands.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut full PC features and support:

Experience Ghost of Tsushima with unlocked framerates and a variety of graphics options tailored to a wide range of hardware, ranging from high-end PCs to portable PC gaming devices.

Get a view of even more of the action with support for Ultrawide (21:9), Super Ultrawide (32:9) and even 48:9 Triple Monitor support.

Boost performance with upscaling and frame generation technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3 and Intel XeSS. NVIDIA Reflex and image quality-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported.

Japanese lip sync - enjoy a more authentic experience with lip sync for Japanese voiceover, made possible by cinematics being rendered in real-time by your PC.

Choose how you control the action: experience haptic feedback and adaptive triggers through a wired DualSense controller...

...or go with mouse and keyboard, with fully customizable controls.

Haptic feedback - master your blade through the DualSense controller's immersive haptic feedback.

Adaptive triggers - enhance your accuracy with a bow using adaptive trigger resistance.

Sucker Punch develops Ghost of Tsushima, and this is their first game on the PC which is a huge milestone. The developer worked with Nixxes on the PC port, with Nixxes helping to deliver some of the best PC ports on the market.

Ghost of Tsushima has a huge fan base that enjoyed the game on the PlayStation 5, but if you've got a beefed-up high-end gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 4080, RTX 4080 SUPER, or the flagship RTX 4090... running this on a 4K or ultrawide gaming monitor at 120FPS will be absolutely glorious.

Brian Fleming, co-founder of Sucker Punch, said: "We're proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC! This is a first for Sucker Punch -- all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project. With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor!"

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut launches on the PC on May 16 on Steam and Epic Games Store.