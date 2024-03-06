Samsung sent four S24 Ultra's to space on balloons to snap 150+ photos of Earth

Samsung strapped four Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones to a stratospheric balloon to capture more than 150 photographs of Earth from space.

Samsung has informed PetaPixel that it strapped four Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones to a balloon that was then sent to space to capture photographs of Earth using the smartphone cameras.

This very well could be one of the most epic camera demonstrations a smartphone company has attempted, as Samsung has informed the publication that four carbon fiber skeletons, each designed around a flight computer and a Galaxy S24 Ultra, were floated into space using a stratospheric balloon canopy filled with hydrogen. Each of these balloons reached heights of more than 120,000 feet, and in total, Samsung was able to capture more than 150 images of Earth from space.

As the balloons reached the desired height, each of the smartphones began periodically snapping high-resolution images of Earth, and the results were truly impressive, especially considering the images came from a smartphone. It should be noted that technically speaking, the stratosphere isn't space, but it is 23 miles (121,440 feet) above the surface of Earth, which is far higher than the flying height of commercial airplanes (31,000 feet to 42,000 feet).

The four balloons were released from four different locations in the United States: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, the Sierra Nevada mountains, and the Grand Canyon. The decision to launch from various locations was to "capture a diversity of landscapes that would truly put the S24 Ultra's capabilities to the test," said Samsung.

