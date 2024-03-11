Scientists create solar panels for your eyes designed to restore vision

Researchers have made a breakthrough in their quest to create solar-powered eye implants that can help people with incurable eye diseases.

Published
1 minute & 54 seconds read time

Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, have announced they have made a breakthrough in the quest to create solar powered eye implants.

Scientists create solar panels for your eyes designed to restore vision 511515
Open Gallery 3

Eye implants such as these are designed to assist people with sign impairments and, if they ever come to fruition, will be able to greatly improve the quality of life of people suffering from degenerative eye diseases. The team is concentrating its efforts on using neuroprosthetic technology on people with damaged photoreceptors, which are specialized cells within the retina that absorb light and convert it into electrical signals that are sent to the visual cortex. In short, it is the part of the eye that helps register images.

Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), both of which degrade the part of the eye responsible for image registering. Researchers want to cure those diseases, and according to reports, solar photovoltaic panels will be able to generate enough electricity to power the sensor chips to restore vision to people suffering from these impairments. It works like this. Tiny solar cells are stacked on top of each other and then generate enough electricity to stimulate neurons that produce images.

Scientists create solar panels for your eyes designed to restore vision 266245
Open Gallery 3

"People with certain diseases like retinitis pigmentosa and age-related macular degeneration slowly lose their eyesight as photoreceptors at the center of the eye degenerate," said Udo RÜmer, an engineer whose expertise is in photovoltaics, commonly known as solar panel tech. "It has long been thought that biomedical implants in the retina could stand in for the damaged photoreceptors. One way to do this is to use electrodes to create [a] voltage pulse that may enable people to see a tiny spot."

In theory, this device can work, but at the moment, it remains in the proof-of-concept stage, with the researchers achieving a low-resolution black-and-white image. Additionally, the researchers note that sunlight alone might not be strong enough to work with these solar cells implanted in the retina and that some kind of glasses or goggles designed to amplify the light may be required.

"One thing to note is that even with the efficiencies of stacked solar cells, sunlight alone may not be strong enough to work with these solar cells implanted in the retina," said RÜmer. "People may have to wear some sort of goggles or smart glasses that work in tandem with the solar cells that are able to amplify the sun signal into the required intensity needed to reliably stimulate neurons in the eye."

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2024 at 9:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newatlas.com, bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags