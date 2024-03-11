SpaceX run last major test before its most anticipated event of the year

SpaceX has conducted a critical test ahead of the highly anticipated third orbital test flight of the world's largest and most powerful rocket.

The most anticipated day of the year for SpaceX is less than a week away, as the world's largest and most powerful rocket is expected to take to the skies once again.

SpaceX is currently in its end preparations for the third orbital test flight of none other than Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket. The Elon Musk-led company has recently completed a test of its water deluge system, a critical component of the overall launch as it's designed to completely smother heat and the force generated by Starship's launch. Notably, previous generations of the water deluge system resulted in multi-month delays in Starship's launch as the entire launch pad was destroyed.

However, the rebuilt water deluge system has been tested and seemingly crossed off the to-do list ahead of the third orbital test flight. Additionally, SpaceX has learned a bunch about how Starship flies during its first and second orbital test flight, both of which ended in a fiery explosion.

Improvements have been made to the new generation Starship, such as upgrades to its fire impression system that results in fewer leaks within the rocket and, therefore, unwanted fires, small tweaks to its engines to reduce impurities invading the engines, and much more.

SpaceX is now awaiting approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct the Starship launch, but the company has already set a date of March 14, leading the public to believe that the FAA is on the verge of granting SpaceX a launch license.

