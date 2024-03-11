YouTuber fires .50 caliber bullet at Cybertruck to test its bullet proof metal

POPULAR

YouTuber 'JerryRigEverything' has tested the Cybertruck's bulletproof exterior by firing a .50 caliber bullet at the new Tesla vehicle.

Published
1 minute & 51 seconds read time

A YouTuber has decided to pull Tesla's claims about the Cybertruck being bulletproof to the test by firing various rounds at its stainless steel exterior.

YouTuber "JerryRigEverything" has gone from testing the durability of tech products, such as the latest mobile phones and the Apple Vision Pro, to now firing a .50 caliber rifle at a Tesla Cybertruck. Firstly, the YouTuber fires a 9mm handgun at the Cybertruck with 115-grain full metal jacket bullets. The Cybertruck's stainless steel alloy prevented each of the shots from going through the metal, proving Tesla's claims that the Cybertruck is "bulletproof".

However, two of the test shots landed in the same spot, cracking the metal exterior. Moving onto faster bullets, the YouTuber tests a 4.5 mm round, and an AR 5.56mm round, which both penetrated the metal exterior. The last test was easily the most interesting as a .50 caliber round was fired at the Cybertruck and unsurprisingly passing through both sides of the door.

.50 caliber hole
Open Gallery 4

.50 caliber hole

YouTuber fires .50 caliber bullet at Cybertruck to test its bullet proof metal 36366
Open Gallery 4

Furthermore, JerrtyRigEverything explains that there is a misconception going around the internet that the Cybertruck's windows are bulletproof, which he says they certainly are not and that this misconception can be attributed to the original concept design of the Cybertruck, which had bulletproof glass. However, that design never came to fruition.

YouTuber fires .50 caliber bullet at Cybertruck to test its bullet proof metal 56115656
Open Gallery 4

Ultimately, the Cybertruck seems to be bullet resistant and not bullet proof. Any bullet faster than a 9mm or .22 will penetrate the metal exterior.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2024 at 9:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags