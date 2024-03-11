YouTuber fires .50 caliber bullet at Cybertruck to test its bullet proof metal

A YouTuber has decided to pull Tesla's claims about the Cybertruck being bulletproof to the test by firing various rounds at its stainless steel exterior.

YouTuber "JerryRigEverything" has gone from testing the durability of tech products, such as the latest mobile phones and the Apple Vision Pro, to now firing a .50 caliber rifle at a Tesla Cybertruck. Firstly, the YouTuber fires a 9mm handgun at the Cybertruck with 115-grain full metal jacket bullets. The Cybertruck's stainless steel alloy prevented each of the shots from going through the metal, proving Tesla's claims that the Cybertruck is "bulletproof".

However, two of the test shots landed in the same spot, cracking the metal exterior. Moving onto faster bullets, the YouTuber tests a 4.5 mm round, and an AR 5.56mm round, which both penetrated the metal exterior. The last test was easily the most interesting as a .50 caliber round was fired at the Cybertruck and unsurprisingly passing through both sides of the door.

.50 caliber hole

Furthermore, JerrtyRigEverything explains that there is a misconception going around the internet that the Cybertruck's windows are bulletproof, which he says they certainly are not and that this misconception can be attributed to the original concept design of the Cybertruck, which had bulletproof glass. However, that design never came to fruition.

Ultimately, the Cybertruck seems to be bullet resistant and not bullet proof. Any bullet faster than a 9mm or .22 will penetrate the metal exterior.